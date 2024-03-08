Nora Fatehi is one of the most stylish divas in Bollywood consistently working to up her fashion game by donning the most stylish and fiery high-fashion ensembles. The actress and model recently posted pictures of herself in a classy yellow-gold and black printed ensemble that screamed elegance, and it clearly makes a case for her fashion fabulousness!

Let’s zoom in and dissect the beyond-stylish elements of Nora Fatehi’s ensemble including her hairstyle, accessories, and makeup, to better understand the Crakk actress’ statement-worthy OOTD.

What was Nora Fatehi wearing today?

The Thank God actress looked incredible in a yellow gold printed co-ord set with a black base. It hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places while accentuating them to pure perfection.

The elegant ensemble, styled by Aastha Sharma, featured a black watercolor baroque print T-shirt with cap sleeves and a sophisticated high neckline, worth Rs. 24,500. This chic Versace Jeans Couture piece stands out with a dark canvas adorned by a unique print thereby delivering an unmatched level of comfort with class.

The Stree actress further tucked the chic top into matching watercolor print pants with a stylish buckle belt, worth Rs. 55,500. These front-pleated ankle-length pants exude a blend of comfort, sass, and style while the iconic baroque buckle and gold-tone buttons enhance its overall appeal.

Advertisement

It’s quite safe to say that her versatile ensemble is perfect for every occasion. It seamlessly blends high fashion hotness with the streetwear aesthetic while maintaining a rather casual edge. We’re absolutely obsessed.

How did Nora Fatehi accessorize her outfit?

Nora further completed her ensemble with black and gold Versace Leather Medusa Chain pumps, worth approximately Rs. 1,62,200. She also added statement gold earrings, layered bracelets, a classy wristwatch, and matching statement rings to elevate her outfit. These picks perfectly matched her outfit, giving it a well-thought-out appeal.

The Hip-Hop India judge’s hairstylist, Madhav Trehan, left her dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders while perfectly framing her face. The effortlessly manageable hairstyle with a side parting was just perfect.

On the other hand, Fatehi’s makeup expert, Reshmaa Merchant went for a subtle but glamorous makeup look, with a matte base, subtle eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and the prettiest peach matte lipstick. It accentuated the diva’s natural beauty while elevating her overall aesthetic.

So, what did you think of Nora Fatehi’s classy outfit? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash serves party-ready glamor in statement-worthy sage green backless dress