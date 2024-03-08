Tejasswi Prakash’s fashion game has always been fabulous. She constantly goes above and beyond to make incomparable fashion statements, and that’s probably why she always leaves her fans flabbergasted. Be it at the airport, a red carpet event, or at a glamorous party, the diva steals attention as she dares to wear the hottest ensembles. This was proven again by the sage green outfit she wore today.

Keeping up with this reputation, the Naagin actress posted pictures of herself, wearing a stylish sage green ensemble that screamed sultriness. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Tejasswi Prakash’s fiery OOTD?

What was Tejasswi Prakash wearing at the event yesterday?

The School College Ani Life actress set Instagram on fire earlier today, by posting the sexiest pictures of herself in a sage green ankle-length dress from Miakee. This outfit, which comes with an affordable price tag of Rs. 2,715, served form-fitting fabulousness by hugging the diva’s curves at all the right places.

Styled by none other than Sunakshi Kansal Rathod, the pretty outfit with sleek spaghetti straps, a deep and plunging neckline, hot cut-outs at the lower back, along with a slightly ruched style, suited the diva like regal charm.

Tejasswi’s exquisite piece also made a case for the timeless allure of slip dresses. Sheer and shimmery dresses like these always serve effortless elegance which makes them a great choice for those days when you have to go out and want to look super hot without actually going the extra mile.

That is exactly the vibe served by Tejasswi’s minimalistic and mesmerizing outfit. The modern style of the piece makes it a total must-have for every party-loving fashionista. This outfit truly proves that Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend is a true fashion icon.

How did Tejasswi Prakash elevate this outfit?

Tejasswi completed her classy ensemble with matching silver diamanté-encrusted heels and a layered strappy style. These classy sandals gave the outfit a harmonious and party-perfect appeal, making us fall deeply in love with the gorgeous actress’ creative chicness.

Meanwhile, she also added some statement and minimalistic accessories from Golden By Ree to complete her shimmery outfit. This list featured crystal droplet earrings with a pretty bracelet and matching rings. These accessories elevated the diva’s outfit without taking away from it.

Prakash’s makeup expert, Shristi, went for a flawless makeup look with a dewy and radiant base, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, and mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added subtle blush and highlighter on the cheeks along with the perfect glossy pink lipstick to complete the diva’s look.

On the other hand, her hairstylist, Zulekha Karim Sait went for a high ponytail for this one, with her dark tresses pulled back to create a slightly puffed look. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle ensured the diva’s face was visible as her hair cascaded freely at the back.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s sexy outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

