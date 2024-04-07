Palak Tiwari has time and again served fashion perfection in the fiercest fashion statements. These awesome ensembles have helped cement her status as one of the most fashionable Gen-Z actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. Keeping up with this reputation, she was papped earlier today, wearing a spectacular blue, brown, and beige outfit that served all things glamorous.

Let’s zoom in and take a detailed look at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari’s incomparably classy semi-formal airport ensemble to better understand her unique sense of style. Let’s just dive right in.

Palak Tiwari looked awesome in a blue, brown, and beige look:

The Virgin Tree actress’ airport-ready OOTD was a beautiful amalgamation of beautiful neutral colors like blue, beige, and brown. This classy ensemble featured a stylish brown and beige checkered plaid blazer vest which was worn over a beige sleeveless camisole. We loved the unique color theme of this outfit. It looks amazing against the diva’s complexion.

The deep V-shaped neckline of the vest along with its fitted silhouette and a button-down style, gave the diva’s formal outfit an alluring twist. This was layered with an oversized beige blazer with OG shoulder pads and convenient side pockets that gave the outfit a more classy and comfortable aesthetic. The blazer was also left open to show off the lower layers.

The Rosie: The Saffron Chapter actress paired these with blue denim jeans with a rather straight silhouette. These high-waisted jeans also had a slightly oversized look with a dramatic flared style that gave the otherwise formal airport out, a slightly casual twist. We are obsessed with this semi-formal airport-ready ensemble.

Palak completed her OOTD with matching beige formal shoes that made the diva’s airport-ready outfit look all the more fabulous. These shoes also gave the ensemble a rather well-thought-out appeal, and we’re totally taking notes. She also went with a bold no-accessory look that kept the focus fixated on the diva’s outfit. However, her black faux leather tote bag perfectly completed the airport look.

Palak Tiwari’s flawless hairstyle and makeup look:

On the other hand, the Gen-Z actress went with a subtle natural-looking makeup look for this one, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eyeshadow, volumizing mascara on the lashes, and subtle blush on the cheeks. However, her super pretty pink-ish nude lipstick was the highlight of the look. We adore the choices here!

Meanwhile, for her hairstyle, the diva went with a natural-looking wavy look with a middle parting. The effortlessly elegant and easily manageable hairstyle also framed the diva’s gorgeous face while allowing her dark locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. We undoubtedly adore the diva’s semi-formal look.

So, what did you think of Palak Tiwari’s sassy airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

