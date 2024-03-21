Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari form a sweet mother-daughter duo. The former is steadily setting her mark in the industry, followed by her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Be it her dancing skills or acting chops, the young actress has earned noteworthy achievements in the industry. In an interaction with a media house, Palak opened up about being compared to her mom, Shweta Tiwari.

Palak Tiwari on her comparison to mom Shweta Tiwari

In a conversation with CNN News 18, Palak Tiwari was asked about how she feels to be compared to her mother, Shweta Tiwari. Opening up about it, the young actress said, "Agar main mummy ki baat karu toh aur mummy se jo comparison hota hai, uski baat karu toh mujhe kabhi wo ek problem laga hi nahi (If I talk about my mother or the comparisons being made with her, I never think of it as a problem)."

"Kyuki mujhe laga ki kya yeh bolenge ki tum apni mummy jitni sundar nahi ho. Haan theek hai nahi hun mujhe pata hai. Mujhe lagta hai meri mummy se zyada sundar koi hai hi nahi. Main aapse badi fan hun apni mummy ki toh aap mujhe kya hi bologe fir (Because what will one say that you are not as beautiful as your mother. It is true and I know that. I think no one is more beautiful than my mother. I am my mother's biggest fan, what will you tell me then?)," added Palak.

Divulging further, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress commented, "Phir bologe ki tum apni mummy jitni acchi actor nahi ho. Haan toh mujhe do saal hue hain mujhe time toh do thoda. Phir baad main baat karenge. Par mujhe lagta hai ki jo bhi hai, itna bura nahi hai (Then one will tell you that you are not as good an actor as your mother. Yes, but it’s only been two years; give me more time. I don’t think anything they say is that bad)."

Lastly, Palak Tiwari expressed, "Main bahut khush hoon ki mujhe apni mummy se sab kuch seekhne ko milta hai. Aur main acting ki baat nahi kar rahi hoon. Voh zindagi mein itni suljhi hui aurat hain na, mujhe bas unse ek aurat banna seekhna hai (I am very happy that I get to learn everything from my mother. And I am not talking about acting. She is such a wise woman in life, I just want to learn how to be a woman from her)."

Well, Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari share a warm bond and often share pictures on social media. Needless to say, they are one of the most stylish mom-daughter duos in the industry.

