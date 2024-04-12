WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored GF Palak Tiwari, Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh return from Goa vacation

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Sarzameen very soon. He often makes headlines due to updates about his first movie or other projects. Ibrahim is also frequently in the spotlight for his personal life due to his rumored relationship with actress Palak Tiwari. They have been spotted together in the city various times in the past. Today, Palak, Ibrahim, his sister Sara Ali Khan, and mother Amrita Singh were seen returning from their vacation in Goa.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Palak Tiwari captured at airport post returning from Goa

Today, on April 12, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from a family getaway to Goa. Wearing a white shirt paired with denim jeans, Ibrahim sported a cool look. He was also seen in a cap, black shades, and carrying a backpack. As he posed alongside some fans at the airport, the paparazzi called him “next superstar,” to which Ibrahim responded with a huge smile.

Ibrahim was accompanied by his mother Amrita Singh, and they left together in their car. Around the same time, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari also exited the airport. Palak donned a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and gray joggers, with a cap and shades. It looks like Palak joined her rumored boyfriend Ibrahim and his family on their holiday.

Sara Ali Khan sports cute look upon her return to Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan also made her way back to the town today. She was seen in a relaxed and cute look in a printed jumpsuit and scarf, carrying lots of handbags.

Earlier, Sara had shared glimpses from the holiday on her Instagram where she posed against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset on a beach with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In her caption, Sara asked her followers, “Are you a beach or mountain person?” Revealing her choice, Sara stated, “I’m a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person @______iak______”

Last month, Sara had two releases on OTT, the mystery film Murder Mubarak, and the patriotic thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan.

