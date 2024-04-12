WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored GF Palak Tiwari, Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh return from Goa vacation

Today, Ibrahim Ali Khan and his rumored ladylove Palak Tiwari, Sara Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh were captured at the airport as they returned from their vacation in Goa.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  09:47 PM IST |  6.1K
WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored GF Palak Tiwari, Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh return from Goa vacation
Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari, Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh spotted post Goa holiday (Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla Instagram, Viral Bhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Sarzameen very soon. He often makes headlines due to updates about his first movie or other projects. Ibrahim is also frequently in the spotlight for his personal life due to his rumored relationship with actress Palak Tiwari. They have been spotted together in the city various times in the past. Today, Palak, Ibrahim, his sister Sara Ali Khan, and mother Amrita Singh were seen returning from their vacation in Goa.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Palak Tiwari captured at airport post returning from Goa

Today, on April 12, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from a family getaway to Goa. Wearing a white shirt paired with denim jeans, Ibrahim sported a cool look. He was also seen in a cap, black shades, and carrying a backpack. As he posed alongside some fans at the airport, the paparazzi called him “next superstar,” to which Ibrahim responded with a huge smile. 

Related Stories

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pose with Sara Ali Khan-Veer Pahariya in this UNSEEN PIC
entertainment
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pose with Sara Ali Khan-Veer Pahariya in this UNSEEN PIC
THIS was Sharmila Tagore's first remuneration for doing Satyajit Ray's Devi
entertainment
THIS was Sharmila Tagore's first remuneration for doing Satyajit Ray's Devi

Ibrahim was accompanied by his mother Amrita Singh, and they left together in their car. Around the same time, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari also exited the airport. Palak donned a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and gray joggers, with a cap and shades. It looks like Palak joined her rumored boyfriend Ibrahim and his family on their holiday. 

Watch the video here!


Sara Ali Khan sports cute look upon her return to Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan also made her way back to the town today. She was seen in a relaxed and cute look in a printed jumpsuit and scarf, carrying lots of handbags. 

Check it out here!


Earlier, Sara had shared glimpses from the holiday on her Instagram where she posed against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset on a beach with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In her caption, Sara asked her followers, “Are you a beach or mountain person?” Revealing her choice, Sara stated, “I’m a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person @______iak______”

Last month, Sara had two releases on OTT, the mystery film Murder Mubarak, and the patriotic thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan says she is ‘sibling needing kind of person’; drops vacay glimpses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles