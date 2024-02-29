Shweta Tiwari captivates in a rich magenta anarkali; makes an ultimate festive statement

Shweta Tiwari, a versatile actress, has made significant contributions to the television industry for over twenty-five years. She has portrayed memorable characters that continue to resonate with audiences. Despite appearing in many daily soaps, she is best known for her role as Prerna Bajaj in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which aired for about 8 years.

Pink is this season's must-have fashion color, and in a recent post, Shweta Tiwari was seen wearing a hot magenta pink anarkali suit.

Shweta Tiwari dazzles in a magenta-pink anarkali

The actress redefined elegance in this ethnic attire, gracefully showcasing the outfit's flow. The hot magenta pink color, enhanced with golden zardozi hand embroidery, breathed life into the outfit, making it a top choice for festive wear. The silk dupatta, adorned with heavy golden embroidery borders, complemented the Anarkali perfectly, with the entire outfit crafted from silk. The neckline of the Anarkali is semi-deep ‘U’ shaped, featuring full sleeves adorned with zardozi hand embroidery, adding value to the outfit. Net zardozi work can be observed around the waistline of the outfit.

Speaking of the outfit’s overall look, it gave away a luxurious vibe, making it appear expensive.

How well did Shweta Tiwari style her outfit?

Regarding the jewelry, Shweta opted for minimalism due to the heavy zardozi work on her attire, which already offered a complete look. She chose not to wear a necklace, allowing the neckline design of the suit to stand out. The actress paired heavy two-layered golden earrings to match the outfit. Owing to the elaborate work on the sleeves, Shweta also refrained from wearing hand jewelry or rings.

For makeup, she chose a natural look with a brownish lip color and subtle eye smudges. The 43-year-old actress left her hair cascading over her right shoulder, elegantly highlighting the earring and the Anarkali’s neckline.

About Shweta Tiwari

At 43, Shweta maintains a youthful appearance, looking as if she is still in her twenties. She is a mother to a 23-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari, and an eight-year-old son, Reyansh Kohli. As a resilient single mother, she has raised her children commendably. Beyond daily soaps, Tiwari has participated in several non-fictional or reality shows, including Nach Baliye 2, Bigg Boss 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

