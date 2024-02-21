Shweta Tiwari reveals what makes her smile in the morning, and all chai lovers will relate

Shweta Tiwari has etched herself in her fans’ memory because of her timeless beauty and perfect acting skills. Recently, the actress has been sharing pictures from her trip to Goa with her son and friends. The actress seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest. This morning has been a good one for Shweta Tiwari as she has shared a life update post, perfectly portraying what all chai lovers feel out there.

About Shweta Tiwari’s Chai Lovers Post

Earlier today, Shweta Tiwari shared her life update with her Instagram family, reflecting the mood of all chai lovers when they have their first cup of tea in the morning. The post was so relatable that her comments section soon filled with agreements from all the chai lovers. The post says, “The lazy smile of the morning after you've had your tea...” accompanied by sets of her picture-perfect lazy smiles.

Shweta Tiwari’s Morning Routine

Shweta Tiwari has been a renowned name in the television industry since she rose to fame with her iconic character, Prerna Bajaj, from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her dedication to work and unmatched talent have made her the most beloved television actress. Along with doing daily soaps, she has also worked in non-fiction shows. The "Main Hoon Aparajita" actress is now the mother of two. At 43, she can easily be mistaken for the elder sister of her daughter Palak Tiwari, who is 23. Shweta Tiwari is aging like fine wine, thanks to a balanced diet. After the birth of her son, she gained a significant amount of weight but worked dedicatedly on it. With her disciplined diet and routine exercises, she is one of the fittest actresses right now.

Shweta Tiwari’s Recent Updates

Shweta Tiwari is a supermother to her children, and her recent Instagram posts speak volumes about how much she has been enjoying motherhood. The actress was on a trip to Goa with her young son, Reyansh. She posted, “Chasing sunsets and beach vibes #Goa 2.0 #motherandson.” The 43-year-old actress has participated in many reality shows, including Bigg Boss 4, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also, she became the first woman to win Bigg Boss.

