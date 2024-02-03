Malaika Arora's dark blue gown with a sleek bun is dreamy and sassy all at once

Hey, fashionistas! Have you seen Malaika Arora's most recent look? In a stunning ball gown, she exudes a sense of royalty. This fashion queen can rock high-end clothing like no other. Malaika's distinct style never ceases to amaze us, and she has pushed it to new heights this time.

The Happy New Year actress donned a stunning strapless blue gown that would leave you speechless. It's safe to say that she has fully mastered the princess-ready look. So, let's not waste any more time and get into the specifics of Malaika Arora's latest fashion statement.

What gown did Malaika Arora wear?

We all know Malaika Arora is a fashion icon, and her recent statement proves this yet again. She's renowned for her love of dresses, but this time she upped the ante with a figure-flattering choice. Speaking of being a genuine fashion chameleon, she easily wore a flouncy gown that highlighted her exquisite taste.

Malaika definitely knows how to make a bold fashion statement. The strapless style, with its unusual draped neckline, offered an additional touch of elegance. The gathers at the waist create a playful and flouncy effect, giving off a princess vibe. It's worth mentioning that stylist Maneka Harisinghani did an amazing job styling this look.

What accessories did Malaika wear?

Now, let's talk about Malaika Arora's accessory picks because this girl knows how to elevate her accessory game with the perfect details. But, guess what? This time, she decided to completely switch things up and embrace the "less is more" look. Yup, you heard it right. Malaika totally rocked her style by going jewelry-free and keeping her hands bare.

Advertisement

She knows when to rock daring fashion choices, but this time she's letting the clothes do the talking. Although, if you ask us, it would have been nice to see her jazz up her look with some cute silver drop earrings. They would have added an extra charm to her overall appearance.

More about her makeup and hairstyle

Let's look at Malaika Arora's flawless makeup and hairstyle! Her makeup had a stunning dewy finish that gave her a radiant glow. She expertly contoured and added color to her cheeks, resulting in a natural and beautiful flush. Her eye makeup was simple yet captivating, featuring a smudged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes for an extra pop.

Her choice of pink lipstick matched her makeup look nicely. Simone, a makeup artist, deserves kudos for her perfect work. Now, let us discuss her hairstyle. Malaika sported a sleek swept-back bun with gelled hair, leaving a tight flick on her face to provide a royal touch. The makeup artist Sourav Roy created a faultless hairstyle.

So, what do you think of this overall look? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh gives her all-black airport fit sporty twist with edgy and luxe Valentino sneakers