Priyanka Chopra is kicking off weekend in style in her white bralette and skirt from Devon Windsor

Priyanka Chopra is a global influential icon who is constantly flying across the world due to work commitments. She balances her professional life in Bollywood and Hollywood very well, which is why she constantly juggles between LA and Mumbai. But no matter what she is doing and where she is, one thing remains common - her amazing outfits. Even in those frequent times when she comes to India, she makes sure she leaves a fashionable impression on her fans.

Yesterday, Priyanka was seen at her cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday celebration with her entire family and husband Nick Jonas. The actress’ outfit once again served a fashion look that left her fans swooning over her.

Priyanka Chopra serves weekend drama in white skirt set

Priyanka Chopra is always seen ruling the fashion scene and she did it again in her white monochrome outfit. Priyanka picked a white co-ord set from the brand Devon Windsor for her outing last night. Her co-ord set consisted of a white ribbed bralette with a plunging neckline and the design on the front of the bralette resembled a knot, and the straight-fit skirt perfectly complemented her style. At the end of the skirt, there was a slight frill-like design, and at the waist, it had a knotted look similar to the top.

Adding a hint of sparkle, Priyanka opted for silver heels and a silver necklace that complemented her outfit rather well. Bajirao Mastani left her tresses loose with blushed cheeks, red lip tint, kohled eyes sealed the deal for her glamorous appearance.

Priyanka Chopra slaying ethnic fashion

Three days ago, Priyanka shared pictures of her Holi celebrations with her family. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen with her daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas, and we loved how she aced the white kurta. Priyanka opted for plain white kurta for the Holi celebrations, paired with white palazzos and a white dupatta with embroidery. Since it was Holi time, Priyanka did not apply any make-up on her face.

For accessories, she picked up black sliders and black sunglasses. Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie, is also a little fashionista like her mother, as she was also seen wearing a white kurta, and so was Nick Jonas. Wherever Priyanka may be in the world, and whatever she may be wearing, whether it’s gowns, sarees, or swimwear, it has never resulted in a dull moment.

