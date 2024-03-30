5 Times Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas proved he is ultimate ‘Green Flag’; Guide to find your special one

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the cutest couples, and we do not doubt that! These two truly are a match made in heaven, and it’s not just us who feel so, but even their fans are convinced about it. Well, last night we saw the couple arriving for the actress’ cousin Mannara Chopra’s Birthday bash. The international singer yet again set a couple of husband goals and redefined the meaning of the green flag all over again. So girls, here is your chance to tick off all the points and identify the green flag of your life.

1. Always making sure about your wife’s safety

From the moment their car arrived at the party till the time they made their exit, Nick Jonas made sure that his wife, Priyanka Chopra was safe. Like a gentleman, he got down from the car and extended his hand for support only so that his girl could get down without any discomfort. He also made sure to escort his superstar wife to the entrance of the party venue, as there was a huge pool of fans and paparazzi.

Even during their exit, Nick was alert to the fact that his wife got in the car safely.

2. Treating her family like your own

The fact that Nick Jonas has arrived in India and is celebrating festivities with Priyanka Chopra’s family is proof that he treats them like his own family. Last night, at Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash, he gelled with her family and made sure to keep them happy as well. From posing with them for the paps to eating cake from Mannara’s hand, our Desi Jiju made sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

Advertisement

3. Always being by her side

There is not a single moment from last night when Nick Jonas is not seen anywhere around Priyanka Chopra. While she was posing for the paparazzi or enjoying the party, the singer was always around her. What girl wouldn’t like that about her partner?

4. Making sure she looks perfect always

There was a moment when the entire Chopra family came out to pose for the paparazzi. Everyone, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s mother, Mannara Chopra, and her sister, posed. During that time, the actress was struggling to keep her hair behind so that it did not come on her face. Nick observed the tiniest of her struggles and removed her hair from her face. Now, that is what we call pure love. This gesture of his has been winning over the internet.

In fact, fans have gone on to say that Priyanka Chopra ‘has won in life’.

5. Being her support system

Nick Jonas is aware of the fact that his wife is a superstar in India, and she has a huge fan following. He respects that fact and always makes sure to give her that space, either with her fans or with the paps. After posing with her for pictures, he moved aside so that the media could click on her solo pictures.

Well, this is not the first time he has done that. On several occasions, he has made sure to step aside so that the media can click her solo pictures.

We bet Nick has set some really high standards for girls across the board. Priyanka, we must say you have found a gem!

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas gets haircut done by Tiger Shroff's hairstylist; fans say 'He's ready to become Bollywood hero'