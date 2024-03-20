Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a name that basically belongs at the top of every fashion list. The diva’s talent is just awesome, but that’s not all; even her fashion game is out-of-this-world amazing, with unique style statements. The talented global sensation recently introduced an upcoming documentary called Women of My Billion at an event— A piece that narrates the true story of a woman’s journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to meet women who have faced violence. She opted for a blue pantsuit that spelled pure perfection for this essential occasion.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent ensembles to get a better understanding of the Love Again actress’ incomparable sense of style?

What did Priyanka Chopra Jonas wear for this star-studded event?

The Bajirao Mastani actress wore a classy blue pantsuit from Anamika Khanna’s AK-OK. This formal tie-dyed suit screamed effortless elegance. The ensemble, styled to perfection by Ami Patel, merged the classiness of corporate cores with the gorgeousness of spring fashion.

The vibrant ensemble featured a blue crop top with a deep and plunging neckline and sleek straps that looked fabulous. The body-hugging bralette-like crop top helped the We Can Be Heroes actress flaunt her well-toned waist. But that’s not all, this was layered with a full-sleeved blazer with OG shoulder pads and a unique bullet design with asymmetrical edges.

The blazer also had appliqué floral embroidery with some intricate and delicate silver sequin work that gave her embellished formal pantsuit a rather dramatic twist. The Quantico star also rolled up the sleeves to create a ruched texture, giving the outfit a laid-back aesthetic.

The Desi girl paired this blazer with matching floor-length pants and a rather comfortable, wide-legged silhouette. The high-waisted pants also had silver sequin work in the form of nature-inspired branches. This design elevated the whole vibrant tie-dye ensemble with various hues of blue. This pretty ensemble is a proper spring season spectacular, and we love PeeCee’s Gen-Z approach to formal finesse!

How did Priyanka Chopra Jonas elevate her chic ensemble?

Priyanka chose to accessorize her magnificent ensemble with minimalistic accessories like matching sandals and statement-worthy necklaces from Bvlgari, small silver Gen-Z-approved hoops, a diamond-encrusted cocktail ring, and a matching bracelet, as well as a wristwatch. These elegant accessories elevated her classy outfit without actually overpowering it.

The diva’s makeup and hair were also flawless. She styled her dark locks into a naturally wavy look with a feathery style that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face. As for her makeup, she went with a matte base with a lot of highlighter and rosy blush for this one. She added a subtle brown eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara on the eyelashes to elevate her look. Meanwhile, her subtle, perfect pink lipstick and her incomparable smile were the highlights of the look. They undeniably stole our hearts.

So, what did you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ unique ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

