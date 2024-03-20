Tamannaah Bhatia constantly goes above and beyond to upgrade her fashion game with the most unexpected and unique fashion statements. And, we’re honestly obsessed with her unique sense of style. Keeping up with this reputation, the stylish actress recently set social media on fire with pictures of herself in a classy all-black ensemble.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at the Vedaa actress’ all-black ensemble to better understand Tamanaah Bhatia’s latest sassy fashion statement?

Tamannaah Bhatia looked hotter than ever in a black dress

The Bholaa Shankar actress recently served an all-black fashion statement, styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, that screamed all things hot and fiery. This classy outfit featured a sleeveless black dress, created by none other than the creative geniuses at Alexander McQueen. The unique design of this dress is quite visibly a work of art, and we love it.

The Jailer actress’ fabulous piece comes with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs 5,17,558. The pencil dress featured broad straps with ankle-length fringed detail at the edges which gives the outfit a stylish look. These sassy fringes also made the diva’s ensemble look like a mini-skirt by elongating her legs and allowing her the space to flaunt them.

The deep and plunging neckline of the piece also gave the piece a sultry twist, and we’re totally obsessed with that. The well-sculpted and corseted style of the top looked unique along with cinching Tamannaah’s well-toned waist and hugging her curves at all the right places.

The Baahubali actress’ head-to-toe black outfit visibly shelled out glam goth vibes, helping her jump on this trend train, and we’re taking notes. We don’t think we’ll get over this bold and beautiful outfit. Tamannaah looked bewitching in black; dare we say femme fatale fabulousness?

Tamannaah Bhatia’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle choices were flawless:

Tamannaah made the wise decision to complete her OOTN with matching black pumps in a pointed-toe style. The diva also went the minimal route with her accessory choices. She added statement-worthy silver earrings with matching rings to elevate her ensemble. These sassy shoes and accessories gave the classy diva’s outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal.

Bhatia’s hairstylist and makeup expert, Florian Hurel went with a matching gothic glam makeup look with a matte base for this one. With a bold black smokey eye, well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes, the diva’s eyes looked very well defined. He also added a touch of blush and highlighter to the look. However, the highlight was the glossy nude lips that gave her whole ensemble a chic twist.

On the other hand, Tam’s hairstyle was also just perfect. Her hairstylist left her dark locks open and went with soft and natural-looking waves. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle allowed the diva’s dark tresses to cascade freely while framing her face perfectly— A wise decision indeed!

So, what did you think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s classy black ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

