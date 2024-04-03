Rakul Preet Singh’s oversized metallic co-ord set is a must-have in your summer wardrobes

Rakul Preet Singh consistently updates her fashion game with the most fierce and fabulous style statements that always leave her followers inspired. She knows exactly how to turn heads in whatever she wears, and that’s exactly what sets her apart. The diva recently wore a metallic gold ensemble that looked just perfect.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper glance at the Indian 2 actress’ latest fashion statement to get inspired by Rakul Preet Singh’s easy, breezy, and sassy sense of style?

Rakul Preet Singh looked effortlessly elegant in a classy co-ord set:

The De De Pyaar De actress loves to create inspiring fashion statements with unique fashion-forward twists. She recently proved this by opting for the Cosmo Co-ord Set, from 431-88, created by none other than the fashion maven, Shweta Kapur. It comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 25, 000.

This lightweight, stylish, and effortlessly elegant co-ord set is the perfect look for moments when you want to look glamorous but comfortable, serving a rather laid-back aesthetic. This easy-to-wear outfit features a multicolored pleated metallic fabric which is seriously amazing against her complexion.

The classy piece comes as a set that features a rather oversized button-down shirt with a collared neckline. This long full-sleeved shirt also had a deep V-shaped neckline that gave it a rather trendy and fiery twist. The oversized shirt is just all things awesome.

The shirt is paired with matching elasticated pants with a wide-legged silhouette and dramatically flared edges. This style makes the co-ord set a supremely versatile piece. It can be worn basically, everywhere. From casual events to party-ready perfect with statement accessories, this effortless outfit is a piece of art.

Rakul Preet Singh’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

Rakul’s stylist, Anshika Verma kept her fashionable look minimalistic. She went with a bold no-accessory like except a pretty ring. This wise decision allowed for attention to remain fixated on the diva’s much-deserving outfit.

In terms of her hairstyle, Singh’s hairstylist, Aliya Shaik left her dark tresses open and styled them into a naturally wavy look that spelled glamor while framing the actress’ gorgeous face.

Meanwhile, her makeup expert, Salim Sayed, kept her makeup look radiant and minimal. This allowed for her natural beauty to shine through. With just a touch of eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, blush, and the prettiest matte pink lipstick, he nailed the look.

With this look, the diva proved that comfort and classy can co-exist peacefully. And, we’re head-over-heels in love with the ensemble.

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s OOTD? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

