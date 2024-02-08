Revisiting when pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in romantic ruffle-detailed polka dot dress

Polka dot print is LOVE, and it is safe to say that this 20th-century trend has time and again found itself a space in the wardrobe of fashion lovers. Be it Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, they all have enjoyed this joyful print by creating an ever-lasting appeal out of it. One of the viral polka dot dresses was of Anushka Sharma, who announced being pregnant with her first child in this dress.

Anushka Sharma, who is reportedly expecting her second child with Virat Kohli, wore this retro print ft. flirty silhouette in the most stylish way possible. While her first photo with the baby bump did go viral, fashionistas were equally looking out for the polka dot dress that had kind of set a trend again then.

The NH10 actress sported the dress by LA-based label Nicholas which came with the price tag of a whopping Rs 45,000. One cannot get enough of this stunning roomy polka-dotted dress with full sleeves and romantic ruffle details.

Throwback to when Anushka Sharma took social media by storm with her polka-dot dress look

Anushka Sharma is OBSESSED with polka dots and it is quite evident in her outfit choices.

One of my favourites is from Appapop which came with a frilly hemline and bishop sleeves. The easy-breezy outfit sets a playful vibe with a plunging neckline and cut-out on her midriff, which is perfect for a late brunch date.

It's interesting to see how polka dots have made their space in the wardrobe of every fashion lover and among Bollywood and Hollywood style icons. From Princess Diana to Kate Middleton, and Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrities around the world have flaunted their love for this timeless pattern. In recent years, many celebs and their stylists have tried to step into the retro trend. We've seen stars give the retro print a modern twist, experimenting with flirty silhouettes and unique designs.

