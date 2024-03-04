Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala Day 3: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; who wore what

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration can easily be called the biggest party of the year. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and international names like Rihanna and Akon graced the pre-wedding festivities. The 3-day event witnessed some best fashion looks. The men were seen in some classic tuxedos, to women in embellished gowns, sequin sarees and flattering silhouettes.

Talking about day 3, the guests spent a relaxing day during the 'Tusker Trails' which demanded a 'casual chic' dress code. The attendees explored Ambani's green property in Jamnagar followed by the 'Hashtakshar' ceremony which was all about traditional attires and rituals. Hashtaksahar is an event that makes a couple's official union. Additionally, a vision of Nita Ambani showcasing India's rich traditions through dance, attires, and paintings. The last ceremony of the 3-day event took place at the newly-constructed Jamnagar 'Township Temple' complex.

Who wore what at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala day 3

Deepika Padukone in Rimple and Harpreet

Staying true to the theme of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Hashtaksahar' event - a night dedicated to the heritage - Deepika Padukone wore a deep red gharchola saree worth Rs 2,95,000. For the unversed, gharcholas have been worn for years in Gujarati weddings and is a poignant ritual, centred around the bride. Made with real golden zari and threads, using the bandhani technique, the mom-to-be pulled off this traditional Gujarati look with utmost ease and confidence. Setting a major Princess vibe, Deepika Padukone completed her oh-so-gorgeous ensemble with gajra-laden bun, dewy makeup, perfectly highlighted cheeks, and rusted dark lip color.

Alia Bhatt in Arpita Mehta



The gorgeous Alia Bhatt picked a classic ensemble from Arpita Mehta's collection that is rich and introduces the timeless allure of gold and silver in Kashmiri thread and mirror work. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor nailed it with her styling game yet again by keeping Bhatt's traditional look simple with a soft touch of heritage and richness to it. A sleek centre-parted bun and on-point makeup rounded off the look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Namza

Rhea Kapoor's sartorial taste has made quite a splash in the past specifically when she first styled Sonam Kapoor for a red carpet event. She believes in a “more is more” aesthetic, and Sonam Kapoor's look from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding is proof. A Masterclass in maximalism, Sonam wore traditional Mogos (a traditional formal gown for women) and Bok (a shawl worn on the back for warmth)- a cultural heritage of Ladakh. Crafted from silk by artisans of Benaras, the gorgeous pink and green outfit features motifs that represent peace and prosperity. Further, Sonam accessorised the look with a heavy kundan set, delicate earrings and a kada. My most favorite look from the night has to be this one!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ritu Kumar

The three-day-long festivities witnessed some stunning looks but someone who stole the limelight again was Kareena Kapoor Khan. On Day 3, showcasing India's rich traditions, Bebo opted for a golden custom-made outfit covered in sequin work. However, what caught our eyes was her neckpiece, the same which she wore during her wedding reception in 2012.

Katrina Kaif in an ivory saree

Katrina Kaif picked an embellished ivory saree for Anant and Radhika's heritage Indian theme to celebrate the craft of Indian designs. She teamed the oh-so-stunning drape with a heavily embellished cape blouse. Keeping all the attention on her clothing, Kaif decided to keep her makeup minimal and skipped on jewelry. Brides-to-be, please take notes!

Kiara Advani in multi-colored organza saree

Kiara Advani picked a two-tone organza saree, something that you would want to invest in for your BFFs wedding. The lightweight saree came with an embroidered border which she teamed with an embellished pink blouse. She added a romantic factor to the look with her makeup in soft rose pink tones and left her hair open.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor wore a banarasi two-toned combination half saree - the style that originates in ancient South India. Minimal accessories including a kamar patta, choker and a pair of earrings with subtle makeup and partially pinned wavy hair rounded off her look.

