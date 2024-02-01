VD18 actress Keerthy Suresh styles her laddu peela Raw Mango saree with mogra decorated bun

If there is one thing that distinguishes Keerthy Suresh from the herd, it is her commendable fashion sense. This diva is well-known for her love of classic Kanjeevaram and Mysore silk sarees, and her distinctive drapes never fail to wow. She recently turned to social media to show off her latest saree outfit, and she looked amazing in it, as always.

In the images, Keerthy Suresh can be seen beautifully draped in a gorgeous yellow saree, emanating an atmosphere of sunny radiance. She carries herself uniquely in each saree. So, without further ado, scroll down to explore the Bholaa Shankar actress' striking saree fashion and see how she effortlessly pulls off this saree outfit.

Here’s how Keerthy Suresh slayed in her yellow saree

Silk fabric has a rich history dating back to Ancient China. It's no surprise that silk is highly prized for its luxurious texture and beautiful shine. Keerthy Suresh, known for her fashion sense, knows exactly how to wear a silk saree and radiate elegance.

She recently amazed us by draping herself in a breathtaking yellow silk saree. The border of the pallu was adorned with golden crystals in the shape of teardrops. Keerthy completed the look by pairing the sheer and exquisite saree with a sleeveless blouse that perfectly matched the ensemble. This stunning saree was from Raw Mango.

Keerthy Suresh’s oxidized jewelry

Keerthy Suresh fully comprehends how to create a fashion statement with her accessories. And she nailed it with her newest saree style. To complement the magnificence of her lovely yellow silk saree, Keerthy chose long-sized chandbali jhumkis as her accessories. These oxidized earrings offered a touch of antique appeal while also matching the classic feel of the saree.

Keerthy also covered her wrists with kundan-encrusted kadas. Keerthy Suresh hit all the right boxes with her amazing accessory selection.

Decoding Keerthy Suresh’s makeup and hairstyle

In her latest saree look, she decided to add a touch of glamour to her eyes with a sparkling silver makeup. To enhance her charming appearance, she chose to go for kohl-rimmed eyes with a subtle smokey effect. Keerthy's cheeks were beautifully flushed with a rosy glow, giving her face a radiant look. Completing her aesthetic ensemble, she opted for a pink lipstick.

Sahithya Shetty, the talented makeup artist, deserves all the credit for creating this stunning look. Now, let's talk about her hair. Florial Hurel, an amazing hairdresser, styled Keerthy's hair into a messy low bun, adorned with a traditional mogra gajra.

This gorgeous bright yellow outfit was expertly styled by the one and only Ami Patel, the fashion genius behind many iconic looks. The credit for capturing these beautiful images goes to the talented photographer Ajay Kadam. Keerthy Suresh looks absolutely stunning in this attire, radiating grace and charm.

What are your thoughts on this look? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

