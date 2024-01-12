Shilpa Shetty serves oh-la-la vibes in fitted black bodysuit and bold blue skirt with risqué side slit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a part of Bollywood for quite some time, and the actress still hasn’t lost her importance, space, and mark. This is because of the diva’s incomparable talent, unique sense of style, and of course, her oh-so-fiery fashion choices. It’s safe to say that with each passing year, the classy diva’s elegance, allure, and timeless beauty, are growing like a charm. This was beyond clearly visible in her recent blue and black outfit!

Let’s dive deep into the details of the Sukhee actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's elegant and exciting ensemble, making it sincerely alluring for onlookers, fans, and followers alike. Are you prepared? Well, let’s just get right to it.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra exuded sultry vibes in a classy black bodysuit

The beautiful Dhadkan actress was recently spotted in a black and blue outfit from Lunès Paris and the pictures ended up setting social media ablaze. This sincerely fiery ensemble featured a sleeveless and body-hugging black bodysuit with a beautiful multi-colored sequinned design.

It accentuated the gorgeous Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress’ curves while adding to the ensemble’s overall allure. The high circular neckline added a layer of sophistication to her oh-so-sassy outfit, making it all the more amazing. We totally adore Shilpa’s style.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s classy metallic blue skirt has us OBSESSED

Further, the diva managed to turn heads by pairing this with a stunning blue satin skirt with a fashionable ruched design. The skirt also had a sexy thigh-high slit which added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-sexy outfit, which also accentuated her well-toned legs while flaunting them.

Its modernistic draped-like design elevated the entire look as well. We undeniably love the outfit that she planned to sheer perfection.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s accessories were visibly on point

Furthermore, the fabulous Baazigar actress chose to complete her oh-so-stylish and fiery metallic blue and black outfit with matching strappy black sandals with pencil heels, and a unique tie-up style. This added a rather harmonious appeal to the Om Shanti Om actress’ seriously sassy and classy ensemble.

Further, the pretty diva also chose to take a minimalistic route to accessorize her outfit, with silver droplet earrings and black crystals, a delicate matching bracelet, and a statement ring. These fashion-forward picks complemented her outfit to perfection.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s hairstyle and makeup were flawless

Shilpa’s hairstyle and makeup games were also on point. The Sugar Factory actress chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into loose waves with a middle parting that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing the Auzaar actress’ beyond-gorgeous face.

On the other hand, the Pardesi Babu actress opted for a rather subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, subtle contour, lightly blushed cheeks, highlighter at the right places, and of course, the prettiest nude-colored matte lipstick. These makeup choices elevated the overall allure of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s oh-so-stylish ensemble. We are simply obsessed with the diva’s divine outfit, from her head to her toes, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of the Bollywood diva’s metallic blue and black fitted outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to an upcoming party or event? Please do go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

