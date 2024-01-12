Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 last-minute orange outfits for Lohri 2024 celebrations

The warmth is slowly seeping into the atmosphere, and the delectable aroma of sweets and buttery popcorn is filling the air. Well, let’s dance, sing, and spread the cheer because the amazing festival of Lohri is here. Are you all set for your outfit for the fabulous Lohri 2024 celebration that awaits you? If the answer is no, leave the fear behind because we’re here with the ultimate source of answers and inspiration that you have been looking and waiting for, with a side of celebrity-approved awesomeness and Bollywood’s fashion-forward flair.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and others are here to help us out at this time of dire need. Let’s take some last-minute fiery orange outfit inspiration from Bollywood’s leading ladies. Are you prepared? Let’s dive right in.

7 celebrity-approved orange outfits that are perfect for Lohri celebrations

Alia Bhatt’s beyond-beautiful ombré drape:

Want to go the Rani route for your Lohri ensemble this year? Well, who better than Alia Bhatt herself to inspire your last-minute outfit? Follow in her footsteps with a pretty ombré saree with beautiful dark-to-light hues and a delicate print. Add a delicate pair of jhumkas to elevate your look to sheer perfection.

Katrina Kaif’s traditional orange piece:

The beautiful Tiger 3 actress, Katrina Kaif, recently flaunted her love for a Sabyasachi drape by wearing the most gorgeous orange-colored saree with gold sequin work, paired with a full-sleeved gold blouse featuring floral embroidery and patti work, it added to its elegance. This would be a great choice for the divas who like to go all out.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s extravagant suit:

Looking to go ethnic and extravagant this Lohri? Well, we’ve got you covered with Madhuri Dixit Nene’s incredibly gorgeous floor-length and full-sleeved Anarkali-style suit, laden with delicate gold embroidery. She chose to add gold statement earrings to elevate the outfit to perfection.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fusion finesse:

The Love Again actress’ classy orange Sabyasachi fusional outfit with floral print featured a kurta-like top with matching wide-legged pants with a gorgeous dupatta. Priyanka Chopra elevated the piece with a statement traditional necklace and matching bangles. This is perfect for fashionistas who don’t love going ethnic for the holidays.

Shraddha Kapoor’s gorgeous Anarkali suit:

Looking to ace the color theme while wearing something elegant and delicate? Shraddha Kapoor’s classy orange Anarkali-style suit with cut sleeves, matching pajamas with lace edges, and a beautiful lace dupatta is the perfect source of inspiration for your Lohri needs. She chose to add statement jhumkas and bangles to add some shine to the look. If simplicity is your aesthetic, this one’s for you.

Alaya F’s classy and vibrant lehenga set:

The incredible Jawaani Jaaneman actress, Alaya F recently wore a beyond-pretty lehenga set with a modern twist. This set featured a gold halter-neck blouse with mirror work. It was paired with a layered modern orange skirt featuring floral work. She added traditional jewelry to add some flair to the outfit. This would be a great pick for those fashion queens who do it for the gram!

Palak Tiwari’s modernized and delicate saree:

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari recently wore the most pretty orange saree with a super hot blouse with dangling shells and a beautiful asymmetrical edge with a stylish rolled design for a modern flair. This pre-draped elegance left us obsessed and would be a great option for modern divas who want to go the saree way.

So, did you like our choices for this list to get you Lohri-ready? Are you feeling inspired to dress like a boss babe? Which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

We wish you a very happy Lohri!

