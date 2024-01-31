Shilpa Shetty stuns in Rs 1,24,600 mermaid gown made with boned bustier bodysuit

Bollywood knows a thing or two about fashion icons, and there's always that one star who steals the show with their excellent style. And this time, it's none other than the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty, who effortlessly ruled the fashion scene with her latest outfit. She recently shared some breathtaking pictures of herself donning a mesmerizing blue gown. The dress was absolutely flawless, with exquisite details that accentuated her beauty.

We bet everyone's dying to know how much this fashion masterpiece costs. So, let's dive straight into the nitty-gritty, like the price tag, hairdo, makeup, and all that jazz.

What is the cost of Shilpa Shetty's blue mermaid gown outfit?

Shilpa Shetty wore a gorgeous blue gown to promote her latest web series Indian Police Force. This one-of-a-kind ensemble was a fusion of a corseted gown and a fascinating long-length jacket, resulting in a stunning combo. The corseted gown has an asymmetric neckline that was masterfully constructed employing draping techniques. It was bought from Shop Lune and cost Rs. 1,24,600.

The Sukhee actress looked very gorgeous in the gown's mermaid design, which highlighted her feminine features. The floor-length jacket, custom-made by Sav Lamba, was finished with a notched lapel collar for additional refinement. Shilpa Shetty proved that she is a great fashion icon by seamlessly integrating elegance and trendiness in her outfits.

Shilpa Shetty’s accessory game

The Hungama 2 fame wore magnificent stone-encrusted earrings that perfectly suited her silver-toned torso, adding a pop of contrast to her fiery outfit. These eye-catching earrings, purchased from H. Ajoomal Jewels, highlight the actress's exceptional taste in jewelry. Shilpa's massive stone-studded finger ring likewise came from H. Ajoomal Jewels.

The Nikamma star completed her ensemble with Amina Muaddi's PVC-finished stiletto pumps, which added a touch of class. Shilpa Shetty easily created a hot and intriguing presence with her simple yet dramatic accessory game, which is sure to make a lasting mark.

More about Shilpa Shetty’s makeup and hairstyle

Shilpa Shetty's beauty game is always on the mark, and her makeup looks while promoting her series have been nothing short of gorgeous. However, this time she decided to try something new, going for a matte-finished base with finely sculpted cheeks, giving her a beautiful and angelic appearance. With smeared kohl and eyeliner, she emphasized her captivating eyes.

Makeup artist, Ajay Shelar did his best to come up with this amazing look for Shilpa. As for her hairstyle, she stuck to her signature oh-so-voluminous soft waves with a side parting. Sheetal F Khan, her excellent hairdresser, beautifully styled her tresses.

This amazing blue-tiful ensemble was expertly styled by Meagan Concessio, who understands how to make a fashion statement. Vishal Chhabra, a brilliant photographer, captured the scorching photographs of Shilpa Shetty's magnificence.

Did you like this mermaid gown made with a boned bustier bodysuit? If this look captured your attention, please let us know in the comments section below.

