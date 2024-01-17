Shilpa Shetty vs Janhvi Kapoor; who wore the chocolate brown leather fit better in a fashion face-off?

When it comes to influencing fashion trends, Bollywood divas never disappoint. Shilpa Shetty has taken social media by fire with her stunning photos in a fascinating chocolate brown gown. The fabric and color immediately reminded us of Janhvi Kapoor's exquisite mini-dress. Both clothes oozed beauty and charm, leaving us in surprise.

While it's difficult to choose a clear winner, one thing is certain: these women know how to rock their fashion game with confidence and elegance. Shilpa and Janhvi's exquisite taste continues to excite fashion aficionados, whether in a beautiful gown or a smart tiny dress. So stay tuned, as we'll unveil the winner in the end.

Shilpa Shetty looked glamorous in chocolate brown featuring thigh high slit

Shilpa Shetty wore a chocolate brown leather dress that spoke volumes. The House Of CB outfit radiated pure glam, featuring an asymmetric neckline and one full sleeve. Her exquisite gown had draping on one side and a thigh-high slit.

This sultry gown was curated by stylist Meagan Concessio. With the gorgeous black eye makeup and subtly arranged soft waves, her hair had a perfect combo of 10 on 10 glam game. To complete the look, the Hungama 2 actress' opted for beige-hued ankle strap heels.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor's cute and sassy mini dress

Janhvi Kapoor also wore a chocolate brown outfit. Her mini dress from Nookie was curated by stylist Tanya Ghavri. She looked ethereal in her mini dress, which had one strap on her neck carrying the gorgeous fit. The outfit also had a sweetheart neckline and a body-fitted silhouette. Her makeup look was all about more brown.

The Bawaal actress opted for a light brown eyeshadow look, which exuded perfect yet sophisticated elegance. Her hairstyle was simple open tresses styled with a middle parting. She wrapped up her look with a pair of stone-studded black ankle-strap heels. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The final verdict

When it comes to fashion clashes, there is always a difficult choice to make. Shilpa Shetty and Janhvi Kapoor displayed their beautiful outfits. Shilpa chose a sleek and elegant chocolate brown gown that exuded elegance from all angles. Her accessories and makeup were similarly gorgeous, giving an extra dash of sophistication to her whole appearance.

Janhvi, on the other hand, stole the show with her sexy and sensual little outfit. Her makeup was flawless, and she exemplified stylish elegance. Janhvi's gorgeous and striking appearance captivated us. It's a difficult decision, but in the end, Janhvi Kapoor emerges as the winner of this fashion face-off, owing to her hot little dress and exquisite glam game.

Who according to you is the winner of this chocolate brown leather dress clash? Was it Shilpa or Janhvi? Let us know which look you liked the most and why in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor merges class and glam with printed midi dress and trendy loafers; get all the details