The excitement continues on The Great Indian Kapil Show! Featuring a captivating lineup of celebrities, this popular show remains a hot topic with its consistently entertaining episodes. From Bollywood icons to cricket stars, the show has hosted a stellar lineup of prominent personalities, keeping audiences hooked.

Undoubtedly, Kapil Sharma's return has definitely been a huge hit! The Great Indian Kapil show has recently released a new promo of the show on its social media handles.

The Great Indian Kapil Show guarantees endless laughter

The latest promotional video showcase an exciting lineup of several celebrities including international songwriter and singer Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Anil Kapoor among others. The latest trailer for The Great Indian Kapil Show highlights the team's unwavering dedication to delivering a generous serving of laughter to audiences.

In the promo, we catch glimpses of Kartik Aaryan confessing to his nerves, a rare sight for the usually confident actor. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is all praises for the show's unique brand of madness, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable episode.

The promo caption reads, “Comedy ka safar jaari rahega ab aur zyada entertainment ke saath. Are you ready? #TheGreatIndianKapilShow streaming every Saturday 8pm only on Netflix.”

Previously, there were speculations about the show going off air, but the latest trailer suggests that it's only getting bigger and better.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The inaugural episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired on March 30, 2024, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as its first guests. Since then, the show has welcomed a lot of popular celebrities including Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, the cast of Heeramandi, and many more.

Starring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, The Great Indian Kapil Show brings together a talented team. Don't miss the new episodes airing every Saturday at 8 PM!

