Shilpa Shetty's full-sleeved red blouse with a printed saree showcases the power of desi dressing

Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for her series Indian Police Force, in which she is going to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in significant roles. While promoting her new endeavor, Shilpa has been impressing us with her amazing dress choices. She recently wore a gorgeous simple patterned saree combination that had us swooning.

Shilpa Shetty's attire was effortlessly lovely, leaving us fascinated and craving more. So, let's get into the intricacies of her most recent outfit. The Sukhee diva's excellent style continues to impress us with her desi selections, and we can't wait to see what she wears next on her promotional binge.

Shilpa Shetty’s pretty silk saree

Shilpa Shetty recently wore a stunning ivory-colored saree with a minimalist design. The saree, made of silk satin fabric, had a racer stripe pattern. But what truly stole the limelight was the unusual twist on her blouse.

The blouse's body-hugging form and fashionable turtleneck design emanated edginess. The blouse's long sleeves had a surprise: connected gloves that added the ideal touch to modern flair. This bright and trendy saree was from the Huemn brand and cost Rs 27,500.

Shilpa Shetty’s accessory game

Advertisement

To match her simple patterned saree, she went for a delicate yet elegant appearance. She accessorized with thin, delicate hanging earrings in a fashionable silver tone. These earrings offered the perfect amount of shine without overwhelming the entire outfit.

Shilpa also wore a gorgeous finger ring with her attire. The finger ring was adorned with stunning stones. The stone-encrusted ring and delicate silver earrings were an excellent fit for her simple saree. The Hungama 2 fame's eye to specifics when it comes to jewelry demonstrates her preference for minimalist fashion. She achieved the ideal blend of simplicity and refinement, making her seem effortlessly fashionable.

More about the look…

The Nikamma actress’ makeup was excellent, with a matte finished base that perfectly emphasized her features. She beautifully contoured her cheekbones to enhance definition.

The Dostana star’s brows were beautifully done and framed her face flawlessly. Her eyes were the focus point, with smeared eyeliner and kohl forming a gorgeous winged eye look. Thanks to makeup artist Ajay Shelar on succeeding in such a fascinating makeup appearance.

The Dus Bahane diva’s hairstyle was loose open with a central parting, which looked great with her traditional clothing. Sheetal F Khan, a hairdresser, gets credit for creating the style.

Meagan Concessio, the incredible stylist, created this stunning look. Gohil Jeet, a great photographer, caught her beauty in breathtaking images. Can we all agree that Shilpa Shetty always looks great in a saree? Her style is consistently on point, and she conducts herself with grace and elegance.

If you're as impressed with her fashion taste as we are, please let us know in the comments section below. Shilpa Shetty certainly understands how to rock a saree like no other.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday vs Aditi Rao Hydari: Who wore the pastel green co-ord better?