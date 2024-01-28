When it comes to every conversation that includes high fashion and the entertainment industry, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s name has to pop up at the very top of the list. The talented diva is the OG fashion queen of Bollywood and she is known for her ability to create fashion trends with her oh-so-divine style statements. The sassy and classy actress recently chose to wear an all-black ensemble for Natasha Poonawalla’s all-black and classy outfit. And, we’re literally screaming and swooning over this one.

Without any further delays, let’s dive right into the Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s classy and sassy all-black ensemble to understand how the diva was able to create such a beyond-fabulous statement-making fashion moment. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exudes elegance in a classy all-black ensemble

The Aisha actress was spotted outside Natasha Poonawalla’s house with her husband, Anand Ahuja, to attend the party she organized in honor of the Jonas brothers. For the star-studded occasion, the AK vs AK actress chose to wear an all-black ensemble. This classy outfit featured a jet-black full-sleeved calf-length midi dress. This dress has a straight silhouette with a slightly oversized appeal. It also has a high and circular neckline with feathery attachments. The Sanju actress' full-sleeved dress elongates her legs while accentuating her oh-so-enviable curves and helping her flaunt her toned body like a total boss babe.

Further, the Khoobsurat actress also chose to layer her calf-length dress with a matching full-sleeved blazer. This perfectly added a layer of sophistication to her super formal ensemble. This statement Prada Single-breasted kid mohair jacket with feathers, approximately worth Rs. 3,97,316. It also featured sleek satin lapels, feathered tassels on the trims, an awesome open front, and a perfectly fitted and tailored fit. The jacket’s border of light feathers embellished the bottom of this jacket while adding femininity. It merged with formal tailoring which ended up coming together to create a sophisticated allure.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were on point

Furthermore, the talented Delhi-6 actress chose to complete her beyond-classy sophisticated ensemble with matching black ankle-length boots with pencil heels. They also added a layer of harmonious appeal to her seriously formal and fabulous all-black ensemble. She also added sheer see-through stockings to match her outfit’s overall aesthetic. The Zoya Factor actress further chose to add a glossy black velvet clutch, statement shiny diamond earrings, and matching rings to elevate her pretty outfit.

Last but not least, the talented actress chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a high and sleek bun that perfectly added a layer of sophistication and formal allure to her elegant ensemble. The diva’s choice of hairstyle also made sure that her beautiful face was visible. On the other hand, Sonam also chose to complete her outfit with a classy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, smokey black eye shadow, smudge-kohled eyes, heavily blushed cheeks, and seriously glossy caramel-colored lips.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s incredible all-black and seriously enviable ensemble? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

