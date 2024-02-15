Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, one of the OG fashionistas in Bollywood, is known for her ability to effortlessly and smoothly create fashion perfection with her fashion-forward outfits. The diva is a proper style icon for the masses and her outfits can quite literally make, break, and sometimes, even openly defy trends. This was quite visible in her latest oh-so-hot ensemble, styled by Rhea Kapoor. We sincerely loved the actress’ modern, unique, and sassy take on professional wear.

The talented Aisha actress was seen wearing a sassy black and gray professional outfit that had some special twists which made it all the more amazing. Why don’t we take a closer look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s outfit to try and understand her fashion statement? Well, let’s get decoding!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked super elegant in a black and gray ensemble

Kapoor recently decided to set social media ablaze as she chose to wear an incredibly stylish black and gray outfit for an event in Mumbai. This classy professional ensemble featured a custom black and gray suit created by the fashion genius, Maryam Al Omaira.

The gray blazer had full sleeves with a slightly oversized fit, featuring a stylish, unique waveform design along the edges. The structured shoulder pads added formal polish to Sonam's ensemble, playing up the tailored look.

The Sanju actress layered the gray blazer over a sleek black bralette-style cropped top with slim straps and a plunging neckline, adding a touch of allure to the professional look. The open blazer styling accentuated her toned waist and enviable figure.

The actress paired the blazer and bralette top with a long black skirt featuring a gray asymmetrical waveform design along one side. The ankle-grazing length and flowy, ribbed texture perfectly completed the ensemble, while the creative detailing made the look especially distinctive. An utterly obsessed-worthy outfit choice by the fashion icon.

Sonam Kapoor’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup were also flawless

Sonam polished off the unique professional ensemble with sleek black velvet pointed-toe boots. The footwear coordinated flawlessly with the rest of the look, pulling together a harmonious head-to-toe statement.

The actress wore her dark tresses slicked back in a sleek high ponytail, putting the focus on her beautiful face. She accessorized with exquisite statement jewelry from Zoya Jewels for refined polish. Sparkling emerald and sapphire earrings and a choker-style necklace with artisanal designs coordinated beautifully. Complementing statement rings tied the deluxe ensemble together flawlessly.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kapoor’s flawless makeup look. Dewy, radiant skin provided a vibrant canvas, with groomed brows framing eyes defined by a sharp cat-eyed liner. Contoured cheeks with a healthy flush of color added dimension, while highlighter illuminated her cheekbones. A glossy nude lip tied the glamorous beauty look together. Overall, her creative styling spotlighted both her keen fashion sense and natural radiance.

So, what did you think about her outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to an event or a soiree? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comment section below, right away.

