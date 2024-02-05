Sonam Kapoor wears Gharchola saree and proves why every new bride needs to own it: Significance about Gujarati wedding costume

When it comes to weddings, even regular people go all out in fashion, but our Bollywood divas take it to another level. Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's fashion queen, is well-known for her excellent sense of style, and she never misses to catch attention. Recently, she was seen in town sporting a gorgeous gharchola saree combination.

The AK vs AK actress beautiful style was matched wonderfully by the gharchola saree, which is noted for its brilliant hues and complex designs. Sonam Kapoor again has shown why she is regarded as a fashion legend, easily pulling off her classic yet contemporary ensemble and reviving a trend. So, scroll down for more details.

What did Sonam Kapoor wear for her friend’s wedding?

When it comes to a buddy's wedding, you can bet your bottom dollar that no pal will pass up the opportunity to steal the limelight. Sonam Kapoor attended the event in a stunning crimson gharchola saree that drew our attention to her fineness. The saree was a work of art, embellished with the bandhani method, which resulted in a stunning grid design.

A golden zari border added to the ensemble's appeal, giving it a touch of nobility. Sonam wore the saree with a deep crimson blouse that had half sleeves and amazing mirror work. And don't forget how she delicately draped the pallu in a patli pallu manner, which added a touch of grace to the overall appearance. Read on, to check out more about her traditional Gujarati saree.

Advertisement

How to recognize gharchola saree?

A Gharchola sari is often constructed of cotton or silk fabric and colored in red or green, and this is regarded as fortunate and joyful. The fabric is split into rows of white tie-dyed squares or woven bands of zari patterns to form a grid-like design.

What did Sonam wear with her traditional ensemble?

When it comes to accessories, Kapoor understands how to revive and elevate trends. For this specific look, she chose a gorgeous black-themed jewelry combination. Starting with a classic bindi, her earrings were similarly captivating, with elaborate patterns that suited her accessories style. Sonam finished off the ensemble with a gorgeous kada around her wrists, giving a sense of heritage to her traditional dress.

She also carried a golden potli bag, which was a must-have item for carrying her needs while looking gorgeous. Sonam Kapoor once again demonstrated why she is the greatest trendsetter when it comes to fashion accessories.

About her hair and makeup

Let's speak about Sonam Kapoor's incredible makeup and hairstyle for a bit. For her makeup, she used a matte finish base that gave her skin a perfect appearance. Her cheekbones were beautifully sculpted and flushed. Her eye makeup included a kohl-rimmed appearance that provided emphasis to her beautiful eyes. She finished her makeup with an obvious pink lipstick, focusing solely on her eyes and clothes.

Moving on to her hairstyle, she wore an open hairstyle with a wonderful center parting that let her lovely tresses flow freely. She added a further dimension of beauty to her hair with a dazzling white gajra at the back of her head.

So, did you like this look? If YES, do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: How does Sonam Kapoor try to bring back Prada baroque sunglasses trend? Check out