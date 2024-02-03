How does Sonam Kapoor try to bring back Prada baroque sunglasses trend? Check out

Sonam Kapoor is known for her experimental style, which has earned her a name in Bollywood fashion and established the actress as the most renowned style icon. She was recently spotted wearing Prada Baroque sunglasses, which were once in trend a few years back. Let's check out where she wore these stylish sunglasses.

Where did Sonam Kapoor wear the Prada Baroque sunglasses?

Some time back, Natasha Poonawalla arranged a party for the Jonas Brothers, attended by Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, and other B-town celebs. She wore a jet-black calf-length dress for the stylish night, overlaid with Prada's single-breasted blazer with a satin lapel collar and feathery details at the sleeves.

The Blind actress further elevated her look with Prada's black baroque sunglasses. She managed to exude the perfect noir richness. But we must say, Sonam Kapoor is the only queen who sports all the trends and revives many trends back. Now, let's check out when this trend was at its peak.

What makes Prada Baroque sunglasses so unique?

The sunglasses were trendy because of their bold and exaggerated curves inspired by ornate and intricate motifs. The sunglasses' temple detailing featured detailed curvy shapes. The motifs were inspired by the Baroque period. For the unversed, the Baroque period spanned from the 17th to 18th century, and that era had ornate patterns and lavish textiles.

The Prada Baroque eyewear style was first seen in the fashion market in the mid-2010s. The sunglasses' eye-catching and unique design rapidly became a hit, increasing in prominence in 2012 and 2013. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé were among the international superstars who wore these stylish sunglasses when they first became popular.

However, it fell from prominence with time, as do many fashion fads. Sunglasses fashion has shifted toward leaner, more minimalistic designs, as well as new styles, resulting in a decrease in the popularity of Prada Baroque sunglasses. Nonetheless, its unusual and iconic style has earned a special place in fashion history, and the Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor recently donned it, reminding us of the 14-year-old trend.

Did you like how Sonam Kapoor brought back these once-famous sunglasses? Did you like these unique-shaped sunglasses? Please let us know in the comments section below.

