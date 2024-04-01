Suhana Khan gives warm welcome to summer in her red maxi dress worth Rs 17,376

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has taken a break from her busy schedule and is currently enjoying herself at the beach in Alibag. The diva was seen soaking in the sun and enjoying the cool breeze by the sea. Suhana was accompanied by her friend and cute puppy. The actress always has a perfect outfit for every occasion and this time we couldn’t miss out on her beachwear.

Suhana Khan's beach look

If you are missing the beach, just take a look at Suhana’s latest picture and you will miss it even more. Suhana wore a red dress with ruched accents on the bust and narrow straps. Her dress, adorned with blue floral prints, was from Kitri studio worth Rs. 17,376.81. Suhana displayed her envious curves in her slip dress, raising the mercury. She paired the red maxi dress with black flip-flops and had sunglasses on her head. Suhana skipped the accessorised with her outfit. Instead, she chose a sun-kissed appearance without make-up. Her gorgeous look was sealed with her slightly damp tresses.

Suhana Khan: A true blue fashionista

Before her trip to Alibag, Suhana had visited Paris. While her pictures from Alibag exude a cool and calm vibe, the ones from Paris radiate warmth and coziness. In her Paris pictures, Suhana can be seen wearing a grey high-neck jumper paired with a grey pleated skirt and black stockings. Suhana carried a brown crossbody bag from Jacquemus and opted for a nude make-up look with contoured cheeks, nude lipstick, and a nude brown eyeshadow. The gorgeous beauty styled her hair in soft curls, keeping them open with a middle part.

In another picture from The Archies actress’ Paris carousel, she showcased a stylish ensemble. She went for a white co-ord set featuring a cropped high-neck top paired with a pencil-fit skirt. Layered over the all-white outfit was a brown coat, adding a chic contrast. Suhana completed her look with white heels, perfectly complementing her stylish ensemble. Her make-up complemented her coat perfectly, with earthy brown lipstick, straight hair and smokey brown eyes rounding off her look.

