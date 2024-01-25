PICS: Suhana Khan gives peek into Paris trip ft. Ananya Panday; The Archies' Yuvraj Menda, Shanaya Kapoor react

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Since the release, she has been receiving love and attention on social media. The young actress enjoys a huge fan following on her social media account, and whenever she posts, the comment sections get filled with lovely words. A while ago, Suhana shared a bunch of pictures from her recent Paris trip, and her post also featured Ananya Panday.

Suhana Khan shares beautiful snapshots from her Paris trip

On January 25, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram to share pictures from her recent Paris trip. Her post featured fun, fashion, and food. One of the pictures also shows Ananya Panday making her International runway debut at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week.

Sharing the glimpses, Suhana captioned it, "Paris in the rain (white heart)."

Reacting to her post, The Archies co-star Yuvraj Menda dropped red hearts. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Wowwww (heart-eye)" and Ananya commented, "My suizieeee pie."

Have a look:

A few days ago, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share two pictures from AbRam Khan's Sports Day, where Suhana Khan can be seen supporting her little brother. She was seen wearing a black collared top and carrying a maroon handbag. Suhana had her hair tied back in a ponytail and had dark sunglasses on. She looked extremely happy as she clicked AbRam’s pictures on her phone.

Advertisement

In another picture, Suhana is seen posing with AbRam, who is dressed in the school uniform. He looks adorable, with yellow paint on his face. Calling Suhana the cheerleader of AbRam, Gauri Khan wrote, “Lil one at the sports day….Running….Jumping….Throwing and Winning….with his Cheerleader.”

Suhana Khan's work front

For the first time, Suhana is teaming up with his father, Shah Rukh Khan, for an action-packed thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film, titled King, is likely to go on floors in January.

“The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller,” revealed a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to start King from January; Siddharth Anand to oversee the action