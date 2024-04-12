Taapsee Pannu isn’t only a talented actress but also a modern fashion icon who dares to be different. The diva has often made a case for simplicity and uniqueness with her beautiful fashion choices, inspiring fans around the globe. Last night, the newlywed made her first public appearance at Anand Pandit’s daughter, Aishwarya's wedding. Her statement red ethnic ensemble was just gorgeous.

So, let’s zoom in and take a detailed glance at the Dunki actress’ enchanting bright red ethnic statement to get a better taste of Taapsee Pannu's ethnic elegance and allure.

Taapsee Pannu looked magnificent in a vibrant red ensemble:

After tying the knot with her boyfriend Mathias Boe in a private ceremony last month, the Thappad actress had been keeping her wedding details quite hush-hush. But, the diva finally made her first post-wedding appearance and stole our hearts with the power of her incomparable smile.

For this auspicious occasion, the Judwaa 2 actress wore an incredibly gorgeous and vibrant red saree that looked just amazing. This incomparable six yards of elegance was beautifully elevated with an intricate and dramatic zari border. The edge of the pallu featured a classy design that elevated her pretty OOTN. A very wise choice indeed!

The Pink actress’ sassy piece was also draped and pleated to perfection. This piece was paired with a classy sleeveless blouse featuring a black and golden checkered blouse patterned design. It had bold straps with a deep and alluring neckline that looked amazing. The fitted saree also hugged and accentuated Pannu’s curves in the best way possible.

The vibrant color of this saree looked just amazing against the Mission Mangal actress’ complexion. She proved that simplicity is the best choice for every occasion. It just made a case for a deep red ensemble, and we’re totally taking notes here. She also completed her outfit with sleek matching sandals that gave her outfit a harmonized appeal.

Taapsee Pannu’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look

For accessories with her statement saree, Pannu wore gold statement dangling earrings with a flower-inspired design and an attached chain with matching rings. Even her choodha bangles were covered with a red cloth. She carried a golden embellished potli pouch with this saree too and a red bindi completed her look.

Meanwhile, the Baby actress tied her dark and luscious locks up into a high bun with a middle parting and white gajra flowers. The diva’s effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle made her beautiful face visible.

Taapsee wrapped up her OOTN with flawless makeup and a radiant base. She added subtle eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, red blush, and a highlighter for this look. Her bold red lipstick, which perfectly matched her saree was the highlight of the diva’s classy look.

But, what did you think of Taapsee Pannu’s classy OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

