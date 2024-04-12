Mouni Roy is a modern fashion queen, and all her recent fashion statements are proof of the same. The actress doesn’t just enchant viewers with her talent on screen; she even renders us speechless with her fashion game. With every appearance, she steals our hearts while giving us some major fashion inspiration. Last night, the diva attended Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding in a beautiful OOTN that literally made us go, ‘Saree, not sorry!’.

So, why don’t we dive right in and have a more detailed look at the Brahmastra actress’ ethnic ensemble to get a better understanding with a side of some fashion inspiration from Mouni Roy’s latest wedding-ready ethnic ensemble?

Mouni Roy looked beautiful in a spectacular saree

The Gold actress made quite a golden statement at Anand Pandit’s daughter, Aishwarya's, wedding. She turned heads as she walked in an enchanting saree with a luxurious and shimmery fabric, uplifted with intricate gold-embroidered glittery borders.

This satin saree was a beautiful work of art that made us gasp and gush. The Made in China actress wore a stylish saree, yet it wasn't too flashy. It also featured a slightly ruched material that spelled all things gorgeous. The well-pleated saree was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.

This body-hugging piece, with a plunging neckline and a sleek style at the back, helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves. We also loved the well-draped style of the saree, along with the gold and glittery embroidery at the very edge of the ensemble. The whole piece was extremely elegant.

It’s quite safe to say that Mouni literally glowed in the simple yet stunning OOTN, proving that even ethnic fashion statements don’t require an excessive layer of sparkle and shine when you know how to channel your inner glow and carry yourself with grace, poise, and confidence.

Mouni Roy’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also flawless:

Roy completed the outfit with matching goldish-beige heels in a peep tor style. These classy sandals gave her outfit a well-thought-out appeal. The diva also showcased the power of statement accessories by adding beautifully layered gold earrings to the outfit. She also added a matching set of rings and a beautiful embellished gold potli bag to elevate the whole outfit without stealing focus from it.

Meanwhile, the Naagin actress also left her dark and luscious locks open, allowing them to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. They were styled into an effortlessly elegant and manageable wavy hairstyle that looked amazing while framing her face perfectly. We’re sincerely obsessed.

Mouni also completed her all-gold OOTN with a rather glamorous makeup look with a radiant base. She went with volumizing mascara with black eyeliner and kajal for well-defined eyes. A touch of blush and highlighter were added, along with the perfect matte nude lipstick that rounded out the whole look. We loved the diva’s statement.

But, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s classy OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

