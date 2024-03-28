Tamannaah Bhatia gets into summer spirit with her breezy white kurta paired with Hermes Kelly bag

In recent times, the airport has become a runway for celebrities where their off-duty style is on display. Some celebrities get decked up to catch their flights, while others prefer comfort over fashion, and the latter is Tamannaah Bhatia. Whenever Tamannaah is spotted at the airport, she is always seen in comfy casuals. Sometimes she’s seen in baggy jeans and a crop top, and other times she opts for a Nike bralette and track pants. However, all her airport looks are incredibly stylish.

Tamannah Bhatia’s simple yet stylish airport look

Tamannaah was spotted at the airport very recently, and once again, she maintained her style streak. This time, she ditched sporty trousers and crop tops and opted for Indian wear, which served the purpose of both simplicity and comfort. The Jailer actress was spotted in a white kurta set. Her kurta sported a V neckline with white embroidery on the yoke, and pink floral embroidery in some places. She matched the kurta with white palazzo pants and wore a white dupatta as well.

Like every celebrity, Tamannaah understands the importance of a good bag. She was spotted holding a black Hermes Kelly bag in her hand. For accessories, Tamannaah kept it simple and didn’t add much, except for the white slides she wore on her feet that matched her suit. Tamannaah’s complexion looked absolutely radiant, akin to a cream, and she had applied blush on her cheeks. Her lips had a touch of light gloss, but the rest of the charm was brought by her wide smile.

Tamannaah’s ethnic elegance at its best

Tamannaah Bhatia has a good collection of Indian wear, as she does of Western. Some time back, she posted pictures from Kashi Vishwanath Temple wearing a green kurta, and she looked beautiful in the outfit. The Lust Stories 2 star wore a sage green kurta adorned with a light green print all over it.

She paired the sage green kurta with matching palazzos and draped a dupatta with similar prints around her neck. Since she was at a temple, she had not applied any make-up and stood there in a very simple manner, looking gorgeous. Tamannaah Bhatia has worn ethnic wear on many occasions, and each time her ethnic outfits have been unique, often leaving us amazed. You too can be inspired by Tamannaah’s ethnic wear just as much as we are!

