Tara Sutaria wears accessories worth Rs 15 Lakh with white shirt and cycling shorts

Tara Sutaria understands how to make a stylish statement. She effortlessly pulls off anything from black ensembles to form-fitting bodycon outfits thanks to her young attractiveness and amazing sense of style. She was recently papped casually roaming around, and as usual, she rocked the streetwear fashion game.

The Apurva actress proved that casual does not have to be equally dull or monotonous. Tara Sutaria's street style excellence continues to inspire fashion aficionados, whether she's wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans combo or adding a fashionable touch with bold accessories. Keep reading for her latest look's mind-blowing details, as she manages to push the limits and develop new trends.

Tara Sutaria in white shirt and black cycling shorts

Tara Sutaria wore a bright white shirt with an exaggerated shoulder line for a sleek and modern look. The shirt featured a simple round neckline and long sleeves, which added an element of affluence to her look. She dressed up her casual look by wearing the shirt with black cycling shorts, which added a surprising flair to the outfit.

It was the ideal blend of comfort and fashion-forwardness. Tara's superb sense of style demonstrates time and again that she understands how to make her ensembles work brilliantly. Whether it's a plain white shirt or a bright statement piece, she pulls off every ensemble with her own style.

Tara Sutaria’s luxurious yet opulent choice of accessories

She added an extra dose of opulence to her casual street style outfit with her choice of bag. Tara stuffed her things in the oh-so-luxurious Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple bag, which costs Rs. 2,73,000. Her outfit was instantly elevated by a leather purse with the classic LV design.

Advertisement

To finish the look, the purse was embellished with a gold-toned chain and a wide, broad black strap, which she wore crossbody. Tara easily displayed her exceptional taste and injected an additional layer of richness into her casual streetwear outfit with her accessory choice.

Aside from her luxurious bag, she completed her stylish street style appearance with a few more things. She wore a pair of black sunglasses and exuded easy charm. Not only that, but she also adorned her wrist with a gorgeous Bvlgari rose and silver-toned timepiece costing Rs. 12,17,526.

Tara completed her look with animal-print shoes with silver accents. These fashionable sneakers cost Rs. 3,238, showcasing her ability to combine luxury with modern streetwear aspects. Tara displayed how to simply improve any outfit with the correct finishing touches.

Tara Sutaria's street style outfit was on point, and her choice of accessories drew our focus. Her hair was left open and combed with a side parting, creating a basic yet stylish look. It went nicely with her overall casual and carefree look.

But it was her luxurious accessories that stole the limelight. Tara made a fashion statement with her high-end picks, from the Louis Vuitton bag to the Bvlgari timepiece. We adored this look, and if you did as well, please let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari's stylish balloon-sleeved corset top with denim jeans is PERFECT for a BFFs’ luncheon affair