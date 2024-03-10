Tara Sutaria always keeps her fashion statements effortlessly stylish and constantly leaves us speechless with her fabulous fashion game. The diva is a fashion icon for the modern generation who goes above and beyond as she keeps up her fashion game in the most unique ways. We love the talented actress’ confidence, charisma, and innate sense of style.

Keeping up with her reputation, the Apurva actress recently served elegance in a classy semi-formal ensemble that left us begging for more. Let’s take a detailed glance at Tara Sutaria’s incomparable style.

Tara Sutaria’s classy fashion statement:

The Heropanti 2 actress wore a stylish ensemble to serve a semi-formal and fabulous aesthetic with her choices. This outfit featured a white cropped top with a sophisticated high neckline as the diva flaunted her well-toned waist.

She further layered the outfit with a tan-brown oversized leather jacket that had a full-sleeved style and formal shoulder pads. This long jacket with crisp lapels was left oven to give the outfit a modern twist.

The Marjaavaan actress further paired these with ankle-length washed-off light blue denim jeans with a wide-legged silhouette. The comfortable pants were a great choice to give Tara’s outfit a comfortable and classy spin.

Advertisement

She also added a black belt to keep the outfit looking fun and fabulous. The Student of the Year 2 actress outfit proved that her innate sense of style is all about class and comfort. We are definitely taking notes!

Tara Sutaria’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup:

Tara Sutaria completed her outfit with black patent leather formal boots with block heels and minimalistic accessories like gold Gen-Z-approved gold mini hoops and a matching ring. These simple yet statement picks gave her outfit a well-thought-out appeal.

But that’s not all, Tara also carried a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple bag, with the brand’s iconic Monogram canvas, riveted leather corners, and leather name tag. The classy bag, approximately worth Rs. 3,22,734, was elevated with gold-tone hardware—A great choice indeed!

Meanwhile, the talented actress opted for an effortlessly elegant hairstyle with a high bun. The easily manageable hairstyle with a middle parting worked very well with her outfit, making sure that her gorgeous face was clearly visible.

Meanwhile, Tara also chose a radiant makeup look, with a dewy base, brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, well-blushed and baked cheeks with shimmery highlighter, and the prettiest rust lipstick. We love how this look accentuated the Ek Villain Returns actress’ natural beauty. We also loved how well this lip color plays with the diva’s complexion.

So, what did you think of Tara Sutaria’s classy look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Top 8 cargo pants outfits worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies: Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt