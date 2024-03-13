Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more

Brunch is a time to catch up with friends and loved ones over delicious food with interesting conversation. But what to wear for this occasion? Well, it’s time to draw inspiration from Bollywood celebrities. From chic co-ords to breezy dresses, these talented divas have got your back with brunch outfit ideas to inspire your next look.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more actresses have served major fashion inspos. Let’s zoom in and glance at the 10 stylish actresses' fashionable brunch-ready outfits.

Top 10 celebrity-approved brunch outfit ideas

 

Katrina Kaif’s printed maxi dress:

The Merry Christmas actress recently wore a brunch-ready full-sleeved and ankle-length cream dress, which was heavily embellished with intricate nature-inspired floral embroidery work.

This classy Ritu Kumar gown with an embroidered deep V-shaped neckline looked incredible on Katrina. She added minimalistic accessories along with brown boots and a belt to complete the statement-worthy look. Isn’t this a classy brunch attire?

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Deepika Padukone’s classy co-ord: 

The Jawan actress recently wore a white co-ord set that featured comfortable wide-legged and ankle-length pants. These were paired with a matching full-sleeved brunch-ready shirt with a collared neckline.

Deepika also layered the set with a matching calf-length oversized jacket with a collared neckline that was left open. She added nude pumps along with gold statement accessories to complete the casual brunch outfit.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Alia Bhatt’s beige shirt with denims: 

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently made a semi-formal brunch-ready fashion statement with a beige shirt with its sleeves rolled up to give it a casual look.

This stylish shirt was tucked into wide-legged denim jeans with a patchy style. These looked amazing along with being comfortable and chic. Alia added minimalistic accessories to complete her cute brunch outfit.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Kiara Advani’s cream chic mini-dress: 

The Satyapram Ki Katha actress recently wore an upper thigh length mini dress. The sexy sweetheart buttoned neckline accentuated the look. 

The cap-sleeved dress had well-structured edges with ruffles that looked super stylish. The body-hugging dress hugged her curves perfectly, making it for a picture-perfect brunch outfit.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wrap-up dress:

The Buckingham Murders actress opted for a calf-length midi dress with a creative wrap-style dress that had cap sleeves with a slightly oversized silhouette. 

The deep and alluring V-shaped neckline of the dress made it a super sassy choice for any occasion. Kareena also added minimalistic accessories and pumps to complete the incredible look.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Tara Sutaria’s head-to-toe black co-ord: 

The Apurva actress recently took over Instagram with pictures of herself in an all-black co-ord set with contrasting white print all over it. The set featured a sleeveless crop top and jogger pants. 

This top with a sophisticated high neckline helped the diva flaunt her well-toned waist. Tara paired it with matching black and white track pants and ankle-length tie-up boots to complete the look.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Janhvi Kapoor’s pink and white sharara suit: 

The Bawaal actress wore an incomparably pink sharara suit. This featured a sleeveless kurta with delicate white embroidery all over along with the edge of the piece. 

The diva completed the ensemble with wide-legged ankle-length sharara pants with the same nature-inspired embroidery that looked awesome. Janhvi also added a matching dupatta to complete the look.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Ananya Panday’s yellow floral mini-dress: 

The Dream Girl 2 actress recently pulled off a vibrant yellow sleeveless mini-dress that made her look like a ray of sunshine. The floral-printed dress was a literal piece of pure perfection. 

The dress with a corseted silhouette hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, making her look hotter than ever. A square-shaped neckline made it more cool. She added minimalistic accessories to complete the look.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Karisma Kapoor’s classy red suit set: 

The Murder Mubarak actress wore a red kurta with an oversized silhouette with 3/4th sleeves that looked amazing. The collared V-shaped neckline was also great.

Karisma paired this with matching wide-legged ankle-length pants with a design printed at the edge of the pants. She completed the look with gold juttis, and we’re in love with it!

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

Kriti Sanon’s fitted white floral mini-dress: 

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress made a fashion statement recently with a body-hugging mini-dress with a pink and green floral print which looked all things elegant.  

The ruched design added to the texture of the whole look whereas the off-shoulder neckline with a dramatic flowerette was just spectacular. We’re obsessed with Kriti’s brunch-friendly ensemble.

Top 10 brunch outfit ideas by Bollywood celebs; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more (PC: Celebrities Instagram pages)

So, the next time you’re wondering what to wear to brunch, these outfit ideas are here to your rescue. 

Which one of these celebrity-approved brunch outfit ideas is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan embraces the power of vibrant colors in a floral saree with potli bag

FAQs:

Can I wear a T-shirt to brunch?
Yes, you can wear basic T-shirts with high-waisted and ankle-length formal pants with pumps. Remember to add some statement-worthy accessories and a fun makeup look to complete the look.
How do you dress for brunch?
Although there is no specific dress code for what you should wear to brunch, remember to keep your outfit chic and of course, super comfortable. This usually includes shirts and pants, floral mini-dresses, maxi dresses, and others.
Can I wear a black dress to brunch?
The beauty of a little black dress is that it’s extremely versatile. They can be toned up for a party with heavy accessories and toned down for brunch with a denim jacket or bolero with sneakers and minimalistic accessories. So, please feel free to wear the LBD to brunch.
Credits: Celebrities Instagram Pages
