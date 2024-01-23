Bollywood actresses have long had a way of inspiring us with their fashion-forward choices. This has been true for ensembles for all occasions, be it formal, casual, or just vacation wear. These actresses have recently been raising the temperatures with undeniably stylish, oh-so-sultry, and fiery bikini sets. These outfits inspire us to shop the day away as we switch to vacation mode to invite some chill time into our lives. After all, these super-sexy beach-ready outfits literally deserve all our attention, don’t you agree?

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s take a detailed glance at all the super classy and oh-so-sassy bikini sets worn by the exceptionally stylish and talented leading ladies of Bollywood like the fabulous Mouni Roy, the classy Disha Patani, the modern fashionista Janhvi Kapoor, and others. Let’s just get right to it.

8 times Bollywood actresses turned vacation mode on with sexy and unique bikinis

Disha Patani’s bikini set with a skirt:

Disha Patani recently wore a gorgeous sky-blue-colored bikini set that has a hyper-feminine and multi-colored flowery print all over it. The halter and plunging neckline of the bralette with the mini-skirt-like bikini bottoms simply stole the stow. Doesn’t the diva look super hot?

Mouni Roy’s pretty fringed bikini set:

The beautiful actress, Mouni Roy, recently chose to wear a delicate white-colored bikini set with a tube-top-like blouse. The ruffled skirt-like bikini bottom also made this outfit sincerely sultry. The tie-up at the back added to its style. Doesn’t she look super gorgeous?

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s bikini with cut-outs:

Ananya Panday recently chose to wear a super classy and vibrant one-piece bikini set in the vibrant hues of tangerine. The cut-outs at the waist of the sleeveless piece add to its allure. She also layered it with a pretty sarong. Doesn’t she look super hot?

Janhvi Kapoor’s bejeweled bikini set:

Janhvi Kapoor recently made our hearts skip a beat in a pretty pink bejeweled and thoroughly sequin-embellished bikini top with a plunging neckline. She also added a matching mini-skirt to elevate the whole look.

Bhumi Pednekar’s one-piece with cutouts:

Bhumi Pednekar recently went on a vacation and posted pictures and a reel of herself. The beautiful actress looked super hot in an animal print bikini set with cut-outs at the waist and back. Doesn’t she look super hot?

Triptii Dimri’s pretty neon pink bikini set:

The beyond-beautiful Animal actress recently chose to set out screens on fire in a super classy neon pink bikini set. The plunging neckline of the bralette made it all things chic, classy, and oh-so-sexy. We’re head-over-heels in love with this ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan’s rainbow-hues bikini set:

Sara Ali Khan recently made us swoon and gasp over her multi-colored rainbow-hue bikini set which is basically vacation-ready perfection. The super sexy halter-necked tie-dye bikini is made for modern fashionistas. Don’t you agree?

Tara Sutaria’s sexy leopard-print bikini:

Tara Sutaria recently chose to wear a fitted one-piece bikini with a leopard print. The sleeveless bikini with a deep and sexy plunging V-shaped neckline looks all things classy. In fact, she also added an off-white crochet scarf which added to its overall allure. We’re totally in love!

So, what did you think about the list? Are you feeling inspired to update your vacation for this year? Which one of these bikinis is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday aces ramp walk at Paris Haute Couture Week debut; enters the insect kingdom with Rahul Mishra