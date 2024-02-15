Tara Sutaria, one of the most talented and stylish Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood, loves to serve fashion finesse with her classy fashion choices. The diva’s fashion-forward ensembles always leave her fans mesmerized. This is perhaps why they are always eager to see what the diva chooses to wear next. The actress’ recent ivory-colored ethnic outfit has our hearts.

So, let’s dive right into Tara Sutaria’s latest outfit to understand the intricate details of the Apurva actress’ exceptional ethnic ensemble, styled by Meagan Concessio. Are you ready? Let’s get decoding!

Tara Sutaria exudes elegance in a classy white ethnic ensemble

The Marjaavaan actress recently ended up setting social media ablaze as she posted pictures of herself in a gorgeous ethnic ensemble that was literally out of our dreams. This classy ensemble, created by Faabiiana, featured a heavily embellished ivory-colored saree. The muted color and fresh aesthetic of this saree made it the perfect on-trend choice for every modern fashionista.

The Tadap actress’ beautiful saree was heavily laden with nature-inspired embroidery that included flowers, branches, and even delicate leaves that made the outfit super special. These also added a layer of femininity to the diva’s exceptional saree. The intricate threadwork elevated the overall look of the saree while making our hearts skip a beat. Isn’t this drape a show-stopping work of art?

Meanwhile, the edges of the saree were also embellished with an embroidered pattern along with delicate bead droplets at the pallu. These gave the piece a rather beautiful finish. The SOTY 2 actress chose to pair this beautiful saree with a sassy halter-neck blouse that was just as gorgeous as the saree itself.

This cropped top-like backless blouse had a leaf-inspired embellished design with a sexy peephole in the front which added a layer of sultriness to this sassy outfit. The golden edges of the blouse looked like matching accessories that elevated the piece. It also helped the diva flaunt her curves. It’s quite safe to say that this extravagant blouse was the highlight of the piece for us.

Tara Sutaria’s accessory, hairstyle, and makeup choices were also fabulous

Furthermore, Tara completed her outfit with matching strappy heels which while complementing the fabulous outfit, also gave it a rather classy and harmonious appeal. She also added statement accessories to elevate her ensemble.

These jaw-droppingly exceptional pieces from Amrapali Jewels included the most intricate floral droplet earrings with a matching bracelet-like kadha. She also added a pretty statement ring and a shimmery bindi on her forehead to add some much-needed bling to her gorgeous outfit.

Meanwhile, the Heropanti 2 actress also chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek and dramatic low bun with a middle parting. This well-made bun allowed her pretty face to be visible so her incomparable beauty could shine through.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Ek Villain Returns actress’ subtle yet glamorous makeup look. The diva went with mascara-laden lashes, a subtle eyeshadow, heavily baked, and blushed cheeks with highlighter at all the right places. However, her light pretty pink lipstick was the highlight of the look.

So what did you think of her beautiful saree? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this to an upcoming event or celebration? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comment section below, right away.