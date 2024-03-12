Tejasswi Prakash is setting the internet on fire with her incomparable sense of style. The diva constantly ups her fashion game with the most stylish outfit choices that always leave her fans and followers inspired. This is exactly what makes her a fashion icon for the modern generation. Keeping up with this reputation, the actress stunned in a dazzling multicolored mini recently. Her shimmering ensemble is equal parts glamorous and playful, and we love it!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Tejasswi Prakash’s pretty and precious party-ready ensemble for some fashion-forward inspiration?

Tejasswi Prakash's super hot iridescent dream:

The Mann Kasturi Re actress recently set social media ablaze with pictures of herself wearing the most spectacular multicolored NYE dress from Kayjay by Kritika Jain, which made us gasp. The diva’s incomparable ensemble came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 9,999.

With a cowl neckline and a deep back cowl, the School College Ani Life actress’ upper-thigh length dress with sleek spaghetti straps sat on the diva’s body as if it was made for it. The sleeveless dress came with sexy side slits at both ends, adding a fun element to the dress.

This shimmery head-turning ensemble with a halter neckline and a backless style was the perfect choice for a night out and that is clearly visible in the diva’s super sexy ensemble. It also hugged her curves at all the right places, accentuating them perfectly, and we love the fitting!

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra's boo clearly served mermaid-core with her magical dress, and we’re still swooning over it. We love how the gorgeous glistening mini dress looks radiant against the actress’ complexion.

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

Tejasswi unexpectedly completed her party-ready ensemble with strappy flat slippers to merge a layer of casual coolness with her outfit. These slip-ons gave the outfit a harmonious and super-sexy appeal, making us fall deeply in love with the gorgeous actress’ incredible outfit.

Meanwhile, Prakash also added some statement and minimalistic accessories. This list featured a gold bracelet with a pretty bracelet with a matching ring. These accessories elevated the actress’ outfit without taking away from it.

She went for a flawless makeup look with a radiant base, subtle eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, and mascara-coated eyelashes. The actress also added subtle blush and shimmery highlighter on the cheeks along with the perfect bold red lipstick to complete the makeup look.

On the other hand, Tejasswi went for a natural-looking wavy hairstyle for this casual ensemble. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle ensured that her face was visible as her dark locks cascaded freely down her back and shoulders.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash’s sexy outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy vs Pooja Hegde Fashion Face-Off: Who wore pink Jad Ghandour sequinned gown better?