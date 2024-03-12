Look back and think about the incredibly magical floor-length gowns worn by our favorite princesses in fairytales. Do you remember falling in love with the fashion fabulousness brought forth by them? That is precisely the feeling we get when Bollywood’s leading ladies walk the red carpet in the most stunning gowns ever. Recently, two of these divas, Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde wore the same statement-worthy gown, and we’re left mesmerized.

This left us wondering who styled their head-to-toe pinkalicious look better. So, why don’t we zoom in and see how the gorgeous Mouni Roy and the fabulous Pooja Hegde styled their long pink sequin gown, and who wore it better?

Mouni Roy’s simply spectacular all-pink look:

The Brahmastra actress recently wore Jad Ghandour’s stylish pink gown that screamed glamor. This stylish full-sleeved gown with a deep and sultry sweetheart neckline looked awesome.

The body-hugging silhouette of the pretty piece hugged the actress’ curves at all the right places. She also went with a bold no-accessory look to let her outfit shine on its own. But, she did add matching heels to complete her look.

Mouni also chose to leave her hair open, styled into a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle framed her face perfectly while her locks freely cascaded down her back and shoulders.

Lastly, Roy went with a bold makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, smokey dark eyeshadow, and mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added some subtle rosy blush and shimmery highlighter along with the prettiest matte pink lipstick to elevate this glittery gown look.

Pooja Hegde’s stylish head-to-toe pink look:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress turned heads in a head-to-toe bright pink ensemble that left us gushing for more. Her fabulous outfit featured a floor-length gown, created exclusively by Jad Ghandour.

The flashy pink gown with full sleeves and little cut-outs at the end of the same looked fabulous on the diva. Whilst, its deep and sultry sweetheart neckline added a super sexy twist to the awesome look. The diva also added matching heels, pink crystal dangling earrings and statement rings to accessorize her look.

Hegde also chose to leave her hair open, styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle with slight curls and a middle parting. This elegant hairstyle allowed her hair to freely cascade down her shoulders while framing her beautiful face.

Lastly, Pooja went with a subtle makeup look, with pink glittery eyeshadow and dramatic mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added a touch of blush and a super shimmery highlighter on the cheeks, along with the perfect nude lipstick to complete her cool look.

The verdict:

So, whom do you think won this fashion round? Was it Mouni Roy’s shimmery look with bold makeup or Pooja Hedge’s magnificent ensemble with glam makeup? It’s quite safe to say that both the divas brought their A-game to this fight, making it an incredibly tough choice for us.

We loved how Mouni Roy injected vibrant energy into the outfit with her choices but we also adored how Pooja Hegde accessorized the piece to perfection. They both showcased their unique sense of style flawlessly. But, we believe that while embodying classic elegance with a bold look, Pooja showcased a more fresh and fabulous take in this round with just the right styling choices. She totally deserves the win!

So, do you agree with us? Who won this one according to you? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

