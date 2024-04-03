6 times Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash set couple goals with their love-filled social media captions

Bigg Boss 15's dynamic duo, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, never miss a chance to proudly showcase their feelings for each other and the inseparable bond they share on social media. Currently, the power couple is making headlines for their marriage plans. Here are six times the couple's Instagram post captions spoke volumes about their growing love.

6 captions that prove Karan-Tejasswi's love for each other

Karan's belief that Tejasswi sorted his life

In a birthday post for his beloved Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra penned a heart-melting caption where he expressed gratitude and respect towards his love. After going through many rough relationships, it seems that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant finally found peace in his relationship. In his caption, he wrote, "happy birthday princess, i pray that you get everything your heart desires & that i can keep making you laugh along the way… i love you loads my laddoo you came into my complicated life and I realised everything is so simple.." The caption was loaded with feelings that he poured out from the bottom of his heart.

Later in the caption, he wrote, "mein tera tu meri bass aur kuch samajhne ki zaroorat nai..(I am yours and you are mine and nothing is important)." Through this statement, it can be deduced that for Karan, Tejasswi is everything and holds immense importance in his life.

Responding to his post, Tejasswi wrote, "I am the happiest… I love you sunny."

Karan is Tejasswi’s favorite human

Here, this belated birthday post was made by Tejasswi for Karan, where she claimed that he is her favorite human being and best friend, which gave Kundrra a green flag in their relationship, as it is one of the biggest checkmarks required while building the foundation of a love relationship.

In the post, she wrote, "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love."

This caption is the answer to their inseparable strong bond, which starts with friendship.

Responding to the post, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor wrote, "My little chua.. you know me better than I know myself.. you know exactly what makes me happy.. thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget.. the angel to my Diablo." His appreciation comment for her on the same post tells the tale of love and how the small things matter in a healthy relationship.

Karan feels blessed to have Tejasswi

In this post, Karan's words are enough to explain what Tejasswi means to him, as he penned down the song of his love story in the caption. He wrote, "teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..(Your little happiness, Your unnecessary dramas, Your way of asserting rights, Your spectacular scale doubts, Your small dreams and my big answers, Your strange story has taught this beggar to live again)."

Cherishing every small moment of his relationship with the Swaragini actress, Kundrra focused on appreciating the small yet significant details through his post. Undoubtedly, Karan pays attention to every detail of Tejasswi and has the courage to appreciate it. He finds happiness in the little things.

Tejasswi claims that Karan is ‘perfect’

In the next post, the Bigg Boss 15 winner mentioned how subtly Karan does everything. She wrote an appreciation caption for the Love Adhura actor, expressing it in words: "Fragile like glass are some of the perfect things you do without knowing they are being done. Thank you for being you."

The actress is showing her gratitude towards the 39-year-old actor, thanking him for being himself. Through her caption, she also conveyed how much easier her life has been since meeting Karan, as he is so smooth and subtle that life has become simpler.

Karan shares impeccable chemistry with Tejasswi

In this post, Karan openly accepted that only he and Tejasswi understand the bond they share with each other, and no one else can relate to it. Describing it, he wrote, "And in the middle of my chaos there was you..! the kinda bond nobody but US would understand!"

In the same post, he also expressed his gratitude towards the 30-year-old actress for coming into his life when he was going through the toughest phase. Clearly, the actress has made his life heavenly, as he has been growing ever since.

Karan’s love confession in Valetine’s Day post

Last but not least, in a recent Valentine's Day post, Karan appreciated the simplicity that Tejasswi brings to his chaotic life. He wrote, "for the simplicity you bring to my chaotic life.. for the immediate calm you exude to my treacherous day.. for being the responsible answer to my outlandish claims.. for just you and I.. happy Valentine's."

The actor feels at peace then he is around her, as she brings him calm after a busy day. The caption clearly states that she is his comfort space.

These caption games by the lovebirds of the television industry bear witness to their everlasting love for each other.

