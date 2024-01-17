Zeenat Aman OWNS the Koffee With Karan episode in Manish Malhotra’s couture with threadwork overlapped jacket

Zeenat Aman, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses and models who has aged literally like fine wine, is known for both, her acting skills and of course, her fashion finesse. The talented diva is also admired for the immeasurable confidence, charm, and grace with which she carries all her outfits. Keeping up with the same reputation, the talented actress was recently seen on the Koffee With Karan couch, and she just took our breath away.

So, without any further ado, let’s just take a deep dive and get up, close, and personal with the Bun Tikki actress, Zeenat Aman’s embellished black ensemble that legit set the Koffee with Karan couch ablaze. Are you ready?

Zeenat Aman exuded confidence in a stylish black and ivory outfit

The Panipat actress was recently seen setting the Koffee with Karan couch on fire as she appeared on the show while wearing the classiest black and ivory ensemble. This gorgeous outfit was custom-made for the actress by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. This ensemble consisted of a black tube top with a circular neckline, which fitted the diva like a charm. This was further complemented by adding matching black wide-legged pants. These classy ankle-length pants added a layer of sophistication and comfort to the Don actress’ gorgeous ensemble.

Further, the Dostana actress chose to layer this with a heavily embellished ankle-length tunic-like jacket. This full-sleeved jacket was thoroughly laden with intricate ivory thread work which was of course, nature-inspired and luminescent. The classy jacket also had pearl work in the mix, including delicate pearl droplets at the sleeves, adding more panache to her oh-so-stylish and luxurious outfit. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress' gorgeous black jacket also had a collared U-shaped neckline, adding to the aesthetic, and giving a peek of the tube top underneath. We love this unique, stylish, and opulent jacket which was visibly, the star of the outfit.

Zeenat Aman added just the right accessories makeup look, and hairstyle

Furthermore, the classy Dharam Veer actress chose to complete her outfit with matching black and glossy pumps with wedges and heels, which added to the ensemble’s sophisticated allure. They also added a harmonious appeal to the diva’s overall aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Shalimar actress also chose to take the minimalistic route to complete her ensemble, with simple yet exquisite diamond stud designer earrings that perfectly complemented the oh-so-classy outfit without taking the attention and focus away from her beyond-special black ensemble.

The Ajanabee actress’ hair and beauty game was as always, absolutely on point as well. The iconic model and actress chose to leave her beautifully natural grey hair open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a side parting, that framed the Laawaris actress’ look to pure perfection. On the other hand, she also chose to go for a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, heavily blushed cheeks, and highlighter at all the right places. But the highlight of the entire makeup look was the bold and classy cherry red lipstick that totally elevated the ensemble.

So, what did you think of the undeniably gorgeous and iconic actress’ ensemble? Would you like to recreate this ensemble?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

