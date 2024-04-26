Who Is Thalia? Meet The Queen Of Latin Pop As She Opens Latin AMAs 2024 Te Va a Doler Remix

Thalia opened the 2024 Latin American Music Awards with the world premiere of her upcoming album A Mucha Honra's Te Va a Doler remix, featuring Mexican American DJ Deorro, who gave the song an electronic treatment.The Annual Latin American Music Awards was held on April 25, 2024, to recognize outstanding achievements for artists in the Latin music industry of 2023, voted by the public.

The ceremony took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, United States, and will be broadcast simultaneously on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the United States, and Canal 5 in México. The nominations were announced on March 19, 2024, with both Colombian singer Feid and Mexican singer Peso Pluma leading the nominations with twelve, followed by Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera with eleven each.

Who is Thalia?

Thalía is a Mexican singer and actress, and is eferred to as the Queen of Latin Pop, and is also considered one of the most successful and influential Mexican artists. She have sold around 20 million records worldwide, and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. Aside from her native Spanish, Thalía has also sung in English, French, Portuguese and Tagalog. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Thalia has received numerous accolades, including five Billboard Latin Music Awards, eight Lo Nuestro Awards, as well as seven Latin Grammy Award nominations and their special President's Merit Award in 2019. She has collaborated with multiple artists, such as Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams, Marc Anthony, Laura Pausini, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Fat Joe, and Carlos Vives.

Advertisement

As an actress, Thalía starred in a variety of successful telenovelas that aired in over 180 countries with an estimated audience of 2 billion people according to UNICEF, which led to her being referred to as the Queen of Telenovelas by the mass media.

The global impact of her novelas helped her to popularize her music in non-Spanish speaking territories and markets in Europe and Asia. The Mexican media company Televisa has named her the best-paid telenovela actress in history, while Billboard names her the most widely recognized Spanish-speaking soap star in the world.

Considered a Latin pop icon, Thalía was included among Billboard's Greatest Latin Artists of All Time in 2020 and People En Español's 100 most iconic Hispanic entertainers of all time in 2008. On 5 December 2013, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a recognition for her achievements in the music industry.

As a businesswoman, Thalía enjoyed success with a fashion brand, as well she had her own nationally syndicated radio show and is the author of four books, including her memoir. During her career, Thalía has been involved in humanitarian causes and is an UNICEF Mexico Ambassador since 2016.

Thalia opens the 2024 Latin AMAs

Thalía donned a metallic outfit resembling a space cadet, showcasing her dance moves alongside over a dozen other dancers, causing the audience to chant "Thalia!" at the end.

“What a joy to see so many familiar faces, and what a beautiful blend of cultures. We are here because we speak música,” the co-host said at the end of her set.

Thalia recently told Billboard Español, “Te Va a Doler is a song that despite being regional, has a little bit of both worlds. It has a little more of Thalia’s universe, of my musical and interpretative style, but it still has the power and sonority of the new Mexican regional."

The 2024 Latin American Music Awards took place on April 25, with Colombian singer and Mexican star Feid and Peso Pluma leading the list of nominees with 12 nods each. The Colombian singer and Mexican star is up for the artist of the year and album of the year awards.

Top nominees include Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Shakira, Eslabon Armado, and Fuerza Regida. The ceremony was co-hosted by Thalia, Becky G, Alejandra Espinoza, and Carlos Ponce, marking the first major U.S. awards show featuring a bilingual broadcast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We Lost Zendaya For Like A Week': Challengers Cast Reveals Losing Spider Man Actress When Beyonce Did THIS