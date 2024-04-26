Bartender: Glass of God Episode 5 Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, And More

Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 is set to air in Japan next week on TV Tokyo. The episode follows Ryu Sasakura, a genius bartender who impresses customers with his cocktails. The episode also features the Division Chief of Hotel Cardinal visiting Eden Hall to test Sasakura's skills. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms a day prior.

Bartender is a Japanese manga series written by Araki Joh and illustrated by Kenji Nagatomo. The series focus is Ryū Sasakura, who is a genius bartender who uses his talents to ease the worries and soothe the souls of troubled customers.

Bartender: Glass of God: What is it about?

Bartender: Glass of God follows Ryū Sasakura, a talented bartender who mixes the best cocktails. After studying in France, he works as an assistant at Lapin and later opens his own bar, Eden Hall, in Tokyo's Ginza district. The host invites potential patrons, and he is known to serve the "Glass of the Gods," a drink that he knows the right drink to serve in a particular situation. The story explores the nightlife of a bartending prodigy known for his exceptional cocktails.

The only other regular character is Miwa Kurushima, the granddaughter of the owner of the Hotel Cardinal, Taizo Kurushima. She is the office lady of the company and requires him to compete for the job of bartender in the hotel.

Ryū is initially rejected by Kamishima, the manager of the hotel beverage department. However, upon Miwa's insistence, Taizo meets Ryū and becomes fascinated by his abilities, requesting her to insist on Ryū to bring him to work in the hotel.

Over the course of the manga, various other figures, all of whom share unusual troubles and heavy burdens, are invited into Eden Hall and are treated to Sasakura's fine drinks, which, with guidance from the young bartender, lead the customers to reflect upon their lives and decide on a course of action to tackle their problems.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 release date and where to watch

The anime's official website indicates that episode 5 of Bartender: Glass of God is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following time zones:

Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and available on demand on various platforms like Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai for Japanese viewers. For unlimited viewing, viewers can access platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and Bandai channel. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll, Ani-One, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime Crazy globally.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 recap and what to expect from episode 5

In Episode 4 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime, the Executive Chairman of Hotel Cardinal is tasked with convincing Ryu Sasakura to bring a French chef to their hotel. The chef, a world-class chef, has some seemingly impossible demands, leading the Executive Chairman to approach Sasakura.

The Division Chief, Kurushima, and Higuchi bring the chef to Eden Hall, where they present him with a challenge: if he correctly guesses the drink Sasakura prepared for him, they will no longer pester him to join their hotel. If he is incorrect, he must consider their offer. The chef accepts the challenge.

The chef's guess of an Oloroso aged 20 years was mistaken for Mirin, a cooking ingredient. Angered, he claimed he was tricked by Sasakura. However, Sasakura correctly deduced his preconceptions about Japanese people, and the chef agreed to consider the hotel's offer.

The later half of the episode focused on Kyouko Kawakami, a distraught bartender with very little confidence in her skills. Apparently, her constant failures in being able to create an appeasing cocktail had led her to wonder about what kind of bartender she wanted to be.

Although Sasakura's harsh yet necessary advice about her methods upset her even further, she eventually got a better understanding of her faults after a visit to a bar Sasakura once used to go to and experiencing how each and every cocktail created by a different bartender has its own unique and distinct identity. With this, the episode came to an end.

Episode 5 of Bartender: Glass of God will most likely feature more captivating stories about Eden Hall customers and the various bartenders in the series. Kurushima and others will continue their recruitment efforts at Hotel Cardinal, as they seem to have no doubts about Sasakura's future.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

