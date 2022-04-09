Amazon Sale Offers Today: Pick THESE body mists to keep you skin hydrated with a pleasant scent

Body mists have a skin benefits formula. It hydrates your skin fully but adds a splash of fragrance to kill bad odor. In summers rather than spraying a whopping amount of perfumes and deodorants, pick these body mists from Amazon sale offers today. They will leave your skin hydrated and exhale a pleasant scent. This pleasant scent will not only make you feel refreshed but help you kill summer birthed crankiness.

Amazon sale offers today on body mists

Body mists do not follow the principle of long lasting perfumes and deodorants. They play on subtle notes and leave behind a fragrance for a short period of time. Scroll down to pick the best body mists.

1. DeBelle Fine Fragrance Body Mist

This body mist contains top notes of orange blossom and pear. The fine fragrance will not only help you smell fresh for the whole day, but they also keep your skin moisturised with the blend of natural oils especially jojoba oil. The travel friendly packaging of this body mist will impress you and allow you to create a long lasting fragrant impression.

Price: Rs. 585

Deal: Rs. 415

2. Bryan & Candy NewYork Body Fragrance Mist Spray

This trio combo set is all that you need for keeping yourself fragrant. It has three distinctive fragrances namely Floral splash infused with the scent of lilies, My Escapade with a scent of raspberry and vanilla and Urban Desire with a scent of musk and mandarin. What else do you need in your handbag to frolic under the sun throughout the day without bothering about bad body odor!

Price: Rs. 1050

Deal: Rs. 840

3. Global Desi Cosmic Dreamer Pack of 2 Body Mist

These body mists have a pleasant fragrance of fruity citrus. The middle notes of this body mists are more floral and woody. Whereas the base notes are musky and sweet. It is a perfect amalgamation of scent, water and alcohol.

Price: Rs. 700

Deal: Rs. 525

4. W2 Why wait Live Body Mist

This body mist is meant for both men and women who wish to experience a soothing and relaxing aroma around them. It is one such body mist that does not contain alcohol. It is made up from a soothing floral solution that calms, cools, hydrates and tones your skin leaving it scented. W2 Why wait Live Body Mist has rosemary, fresh lemon, floral and woody notes.

Price: Rs. 598

Deal: Rs. 560

5. AND Chic Connect & Chic Connect Pack of 2 Body Mist

This body mist will offer you a finishing touch post bath, whether you head out or decide to stay indoors, you will feel aromatic. This body mist is meant for women who love to frolic in a fragrant way. AND Chic Connect & Chic Connect Pack of 2 Body Mist has top notes of pink peppercorn, bergamot and almond, middle notes of jasmine, heliotrope and Carnation where as base notes of sandalwood and amber.

Price: Rs. 800

Deal: Rs. 600

6. Global Desi Cosmic Charm Eau De Parfum & Rhytmic Soul Body Mist

This eau de parfum and body mist is all that you need to last a long lasting impression wherever you go. It is all upon you if you wish to go bold on your scent spray the perfume where as if you want to play off softer tones of scent spray the body mist. BOth of them have a mesmerising fragrance.

Price: Rs. 1350

Deal: Rs. 1013

7. Wild Nectar Organic Morning Mist

This morning mist has a long lasting formulation of light and floral scent. Wild Nectar Organic Morning Mist will give you and your skin a lift because of the fragrant and uplifting formula. It is chemical free and travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 649

Deal: Rs. 327

Along with some premium perfumes do add these body mists to your Amazon cart. Amazon sale offers today will help you in sliding all that is in your wishlist to your cart. These body mists will not only make your summer bearable but also aromatic like fresh flowers.

