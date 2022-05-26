EXCLUSIVE: Anaita Shroff Adajania on styling Katrina Kaif's bridal look and how to have fun with fashion

Lights, camera, what's hot today? We bring to you an exclusive chat about how to have fun with fashion. Where there's an Anaita Shroff Adajania, expect truckloads of looks to love and replicate. To follow trends isn't her ritual but to bring something out of the box is what she swears by and undoubtedly the best way to stand out in a pool of fashion stylists. If we may ask you what would you do when you have an hour free from work? Somebody who lives and breathes fashion will bring a glam shoot to life and that's exactly what the revered stylist did when in the Maldives with Katrina Kaif and their team.

While she's had many A-list celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many styled through the years gone by and is still going strong in the fashion arena, Katrina Kaif fans, hope you're here already. Remember, the happy starlet who posed on a beach? The day when she wished we were instantly transported to the tropics? The stylist mentioned, "It's something I love, the clash of prints and the whole idea was to keep it natural." A sheer green sea beauty, we love!

Tell us you're one of those who waited with all the patience in the world to look at Katrina Kaif's bridal look. That red majestic Sabyasachi Mukherjee getup was the one to bookmark, glorious in every bit! "It was very emotional for me because Katrina is not just a client, she's a friend. I know this was a very very special day for her." she added.

Want to know more about Katrina's look for her nuptial day? Watch this video!

