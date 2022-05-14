Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Footwear for women to grab from the deal offers today

Your shoes tell you who you are! Yes, subconsciously everyone notices your footwear and it's important to wear good shoes to make the right impression. Your feet hold you strong and help you stand, walk, dance and run! It's therefore important to adorn your feet with comfortable and stylish footwear so that they can function effortlessly. Amazon deal of the day offer exciting offers on footwear making now the right time to shop for stylish and fashionable footwear. So scroll on and grab your shoes right away!

Women’s footwear from Amazon Deal of the Day

From morning walks to the office to date nights, women need different footwear for different occasions. More than a need it's a want! So here are 7 different types of footwear to steal from Amazon deal of the day today!

1. Red Tape Women's Walking Shoe

These stunning sneakers for women are perfect for walking, jogging, running and even hiking. Its pastel base colours add a feminine charm to it and its chunky look definitely will add oomph to your look. It features a skid-resistant sole, breathable mesh upper and lace-up closure.

Price: Rs 5599

Deal: Rs 1765

Buy Now

2. Casual Slip-on Mules

Mules are easy to wear footwear that you can rock almost on all occasions. If heels aren’t your go-to shoes, mules can give beauty to your feet without any strain. Characterized by a soft sole, these ballerinas have been designed to give stylish comfort to your feet at all times. Relaxing yet cool, these bellies make for a must-have pair in your wardrobe.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 284

Buy Now

3. Pump Block Heel

Block heels are comfortable and stylish and won't let you fall. This classy pair of white heels can be worn to prom, dates and even to the office. They will look really good if paired with pencil skirts or cigarette pants. It's a versatile piece that can go well with most styles!

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 475

Buy Now

4. Wedges Striped Design Footwear

If you are looking for everyday casual wear footwear, here’s the one! These pretty pink wedges will make you stand tall and strong! Its easy to wear design also assures you comfort and grip. Made of the finest formula midsole, these wedges are incredibly soft, flexible, and durable. It is resilient and shock absorbent, providing exceptional comfort and ongoing stability in every single step that you take.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 471

Buy Now

5. Ankle Strap Black Heels

Here’s yet another classy pick that you should grab from the deal of the day offers today! These black ankle-strap heels can go well with both your ethnic and western looks and will definitely give a stunning finish to your OOTD! This pencil heel number is a versatile pick that can be worn to all occasions.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

6. Cut-out Design Block Heels

We love things that are vibrant and offbeat. If you want your shoes to take the centre stage and grab all eyes, this is exactly what you should get! In the yellow and grey shade, the ankle-strap block heels feature a cut-out design and a party-ready vibe. It can really go well with monochromatic looks where your shoes add a pop of colour.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

7. Zip Closure Wedges

This is party-ready striped cut-out design wedges with black zip closure. The thing about wedges is that they’ll give you the desired height without the fear of falling or slipping. This cosy pair of heels is a stunner that you can wear for parties, casual night outs and dates.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 475

Buy Now

We hope you found your perfect pair of shoes from our curated list of 7 footwear for women from Amazon deal of the day. These stunning fashion pieces are available at discounted prices only for today, so grab them all before it's too late. These stylish shoes will also work as a great gifting item for your sibling or friends’ birthday.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Artificial jewellery pieces

16 Jewellery sets

Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

Also Read: Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners to boost your glam factor right away