4 Stunning Bandra homes owned by Bollywood celebrities

The Bollywood industry is rife with opulence and extravagance. Actors frequently splurge on pricey stuff with their hard-earned cash and enjoy life's finer things. And one such extravagant purchase these actors have made is purchasing a plot of land in Bandra, a Mumbai neighborhood that is well-known for a number of things. The popular real estate location, Bandra, is where the vista is genuinely magnificent, the nearby coast line has become a great lure, and locals are swarming to acquire property there.

Here, we bring you 4 mesmerizing Bandra homes owned by Bollywood celebrities that will make you go stunned.

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s home, Mannat

One of India's most well-known celebrities, SRK, and his wife Gauri live in Mannat, arguably Bandra's most recognisable landmark. The opulent mansion, which spans more than 27,000 square feet, has six levels. Five bedrooms, a cutting-edge gym, a gorgeous pool, a lavish library, Shahrukh's office, a grand terrace, and a private movie theater are also spread out over several floors. Mannat has been lovingly created by Gauri Khan, who owns her own design business, as a magnificently curated residence of individual flair, elegance, and maximalist grandeur.

2. John Abraham’s Villa in the Sky

The 4,000 square foot penthouse, appropriately called "Villa in the Sky," is situated on the seventh and eighth floors of a residential building in Bandra West. His residence is a sea-facing, minimalistic mansion with all the luxuries within. The Arabian Sea can be seen from every room, which makes for the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

3. Sidharth Malhotra’s lavish solo pad

Sidharth Malhotra's home's interiors were created by none other than famous designer Gauri Khan. She has made sure that the interiors reflect Malhotra's aesthetic sensibility, which is simple with occasional elegant touches. In Sidharth's Bandra home, there are masculine accents, sumptuous furnishings, gorgeous furniture pieces, and much more that reflects the personality of the bachelor actor.

4. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s luxury abode

Four levels make up the residence of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. The celebrity power couple lives in a high-rise in a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, while another unit in the same building serves as Saif's office and Taimur's playroom. The home of Saif and Kareena is cozier, more subtle, cozy, and lived in, with a tonne of old furniture, vintage lamps and lights , carpets, books, and photographs with friends and family.

We are confident that these Bollywood celebrities who own extremely expensive homes in Bandra are drenched in luxury, and after seeing their roomy and exquisite homes, so are your thoughts!

