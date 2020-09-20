  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Like a Libra man? 5 Tips to attract him as per his zodiac personality traits

Librans are a social butterfly and diplomatic. They are a people-pleasers and want to be in the leading position. They are highly efficient in balancing everything. So, here’s how you can attract a Libra man as per his zodiac personality traits.
76814 reads Mumbai
Like a Libra man? 5 Tips to attract him as per his zodiac personality traitsLike a Libra man? 5 Tips to attract him as per his zodiac personality traits
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Libra zodiac sign is the social butterfly and is the worshipper of beauty. They are highly attracted to beautiful things and they have quite a charming personality. Libra is an air element and some of its personality traits are idealistic, diplomatic, clever, fair, indecisive, non-confrontational and a bit unreliable. Libra season is from September 22 to October 22. 

 

Do you like a Libra man? Well, Libra men make great partners and friends as well. So, here’s how you can go ahead to impress him. 

 

Tips to follow to attract Libra men.

 

1. Don’t waste your energy impressing a Libra man. Talk to him on a specific topic and have an interesting conversation on it. For example, you have recently read a book or an article, share your thoughts on it with him or at least show the article to him. 

 

2. Don’t gossip with your Libra man. He wants to know about your life, your passion, hobbies, interests, so talk about them. Don’t talk about someone else’s life. He won’t like it. 

 

3.Librans are attracted to good things. So, show your generosity to him. Donate money to charity so that he can know the good side of yours. If you can’t donate then become a volunteer to help in something. 

 

4. Be honest about your feelings and thoughts. Librans are prone to people-pleasing behaviour. So, they admire being surrounded by someone who can be honest. To attract a Libra man simply be honest with him. 

 

5. These people like to be in the leading position because they want to keep everything at balance. So, let your Libra man lead the relationship. Let him do the balancing in it. He will get attracted to you.

 

Also Read: THESE zodiac signs find it difficult to handle work stress

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement