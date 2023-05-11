31 Bible Verses About Marriage That Define the Beautiful Bond

Marriage is a sacred institution that has been practiced for centuries. Throughout history, numerous cultures around the world have created their unique customs and rituals to celebrate the union of two individuals. In today's society, marriage is still highly valued. However, it has experienced significant changes. Hence, many of you may feel the need to turn to Bible scriptures about marriage to guide you in your decision to marry or your approach to marriage in general. The best way here is to thoroughly go through Bible verses about marriage and see what it has to offer.

The Bible has a lot to say about marriage, including meaning, intent, complexities, and correct approach. So, let us read 31 Bible marriage verses to gain insight into the beauty of God's design for relationships and explore scriptures that provide guidance and wisdom for married couples.

31 Uplifting Bible Verses About Marriage to Inspire And Guide You Towards Happiness

Good Bible Verses About Marriage

"'Haven't you read,' he replied, 'that at the beginning the Creator 'made them male and female,' and said, 'For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh'? So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.'" Matthew 19:4-6 "If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres." Corinthians 13:2-7 "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, 'Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.'" Genesis 1:27-28 "And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity. Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him." Colossians 3:14-17 "Then the Lord God said, "It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him." Now out of the ground the Lord God had formed every beast of the field and every bird of the heavens and brought them to the man to see what he would call them. And whatever the man called every living creature, that was its name. The man gave names to all livestock and the birds of the heavens and every beast of the field. But for Adam, there was not found a helper fit for him. So the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and while he slept took one of his ribs and closed up its place with flesh. And the rib that the Lord God had taken from the man he made into a woman and brought her to the man. Then the man said, 'This, at last, is bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called Woman because she was taken out of Man.' Therefore a young man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh." Genesis 2:18-24

Short Bible Verses About Relationships, Marriage, Love, And Commitment

6. "Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up." Ecclesiastes 4:9

7. "This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you." John 15:12

8. "Let all that you do be done in love." 1 Corinthians 16:14

9. "Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you." Psalm 143:8

10. "Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken." Ecclesiastes 4:12

11. "Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace." Ephesians 4:2-3

12. "Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate." Mark 10:9

13. "'For the mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my covenant of peace shall not be removed,' says the Lord, who has compassion on you." Isaiah 54:10

14. "I have found the one whom my soul loves." Song of Solomon 3:4

15. "Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law." Romans 13:8

16. "Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins." 1 Peter 4:8

17. "For as a young man marries a young woman, so shall your sons marry you, and as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall your God rejoice over you." Isaiah 62:5

Bible Marriage Verses for Wife

18. "Blessed is the one who finds wisdom, and the one who gets understanding, for the gain from her is better than gain from silver and her profit better than gold. She is more precious than jewels, and nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to those who lay hold of her; those who hold her fast are called blessed." Proverbs 3:13-18

19. "Likewise, husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman… since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered." 1 Peter 3:7

20. "A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life." Proverbs 31:10-12

21. "A wife of noble character is her husband's crown…" Proverbs 12:4a

Bible Marriage Verses for Husband

22. "But you say, 'Why does he not?' Because the Lord was witness between you and the wife of your youth, to whom you have been faithless, though she is your companion and your wife by covenant. So guard yourselves in your spirit, and let none of you be faithless to the wife of your youth." Malachi 2:14-15b

23. "Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her, that he might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that he might present the church to himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish. In the same way, husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as Christ does the church, because we are members of his body. 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.' This mystery is profound, and I am saying that it refers to Christ and the church. However, let each one of you love his wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband." Ephesians 5:25-33

24. "Husbands, love your wives, and do not be harsh with them." Colossians 3:19

25. "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord." Proverbs 18:22

Inspirational Scriptures About Marriage

26. "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another." John 13:34

27. "Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us. This is how we know that we live in him and he in us: He has given us His Spirit. And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world. If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they are in God. And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. This is how love is made complete among us so that we will have confidence on the day of judgment: In this world, we are like Jesus. There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love." 1 John 4:11-18

28. "Steadfast love and faithfulness meet; righteousness and peace kiss each other. Faithfulness springs up from the ground, and righteousness looks down from the sky." Psalm 85:10-11

29. "Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm, for love is strong as death, jealousy is fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, the very flame of the Lord. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, he would be utterly despised." Song of Solomon 8:6-7

30. "Let me hear in the morning of your steadfast love, for in you I trust. Make me know the way I should go, for you lift up my soul." Psalm 143:8

31. "And now these three remain faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13

Conclusion

Marriage has always been significant in multiple cultures around the world. The union between two bodies, hearts, and souls is considered the foundation of a family, which is the basic unit of any society. Although marriage is sacred and prevalent, you cannot always effortlessly go through the intricacies of a committed relationship. Thankfully, the Bible offers an abundance of wisdom and guidance on this topic. Through these Bible verses about marriage, you can learn the purpose and meaning of this institution. You will also understand how to manifest a happy and successful marriage. So, the next time you are struggling with your marriage or feel burdened, read these 31 Bible quotes about marriage. Moreover, these verses will help you find peace while sustaining a long-lasting relationship with your spouse.

