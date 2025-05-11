Anushka Sharma gets label of ‘protective mother’ from hubby Virat Kohli; cricketer’s endearing post on Mother’s Day speaks volumes of their love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom on social media. While every post shared by the couple for each other has fans’ special attention, Mother’s Day is not any different. The couple took to their respective social media handles to mark the special occasion. Additionally, cricketer showered love on his wife, calling her the ‘protective mother.’

Advertisement

On May 11, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and shared the post that featured his wife, Anushka Sharma holding their little one presumably Akaay. Standing against the sun in a garden, the actress is seen pointing a finger away, seemingly showing something to their little one.

It is followed by a childhood picture of Kohli with his mother standing at the back. The post concluded with Anushka’s adorable childhood picture while her mother was seen holding her.

The post was captioned with an adorable feeling as he expressed, "Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong , nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday,"

Take a look

In addition to this, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of monochrome pictures. The first one featured her mother, while the following picture was a close-up of her mother-in-law. Keeping the caption short yet significant, the Sultan actress wrote alongside, "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers everywhere in the world."

Advertisement

Take a look

Anushka and Virat have been married for over 7 years now, as they tied the nuptial knot on December 11, 2017. The couple shares two kids, a daughter and a son, Vamika and Akaay.

A video of the couple from Bengaluru, just a couple of days back, had also made waves online as they stepped out for a dinner date. This came days after the cricketer accidentally hit the like button on Avneet Kaur’s pictures.

On the work front, Anushka is currently on a hiatus from films, Virat has been busy with the ongoing IPL matches where he represents the team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: ‘Idiot is on a mission...’: Virat Kohli’s brother reacts strongly to Rahul Vaidya days after his ‘2 kaudi ke jokers’ remark on cricketer and his fans