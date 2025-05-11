Kang Ha Neul-Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours: Release date, when and where to watch on OTT, cast, plot and more

This May, a new K-drama is ready to spice up Monday and Tuesday nights. The show brings sizzling emotions, culinary passion, and a dash of rivalry. Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si, is slated to premiere on May 12, 2025. The series will air weekly at 10 PM KST on ENA. Global viewers can tune in via Netflix, where the drama will be available for international audiences.

Advertisement

The show is set in the historic and picturesque city of Jeonju, a place renowned for its food culture and traditional charm. Tastefully Yours explores how two people with vastly different views on food and life collide through their shared, albeit complicated, relationship with cooking.

Kang Ha Neul leads the drama as Han Beom Woo, the privileged and calculating heir to a powerful food conglomerate. With a mission to expand his corporate empire, Beom Woo travels across South Korea acquiring recipes, restaurants, and culinary secrets. Despite his deep involvement in the industry, he has little appreciation for flavor itself. For him, food is not about enjoyment; it’s a product, a transaction, a tool for profit.

His journey brings him to a modest, tucked-away eatery in Jeonju: a humble one-table restaurant with no name, no marketing, and no intention of expanding. There, he meets Mo Yeon Ju, portrayed by Go Min Si. She is a fiercely independent and passionate chef who believes that cooking is an art form meant to be savored, not sold. For Yeon Ju, every ingredient tells a story, and every dish is a labor of love.

Advertisement

Beom Woo sets his sights on her restaurant, hoping to turn it into the next big franchise. However, Yeon Ju meets him with defiance, determined to protect her kitchen from corporate interference. What begins as a war of wills slowly transforms into something far more tender - a romance that simmers quietly beneath their constant bickering and banter.

Joining the leads is a strong ensemble cast that enriches the community around them. Kim Shin Rok plays Jin Myeong Suk, a legendary noodle chef who serves as both a mentor and mischief-maker. Yoo Soo Bin stars as Shin Chun Seung, the spirited village chief with a knack for stirring up drama in the most unexpected ways. Rounding out the cast are Hong Hwa Yeon and Bae Na Ra, in supporting roles. A special guest appearance by Yoo Yeon Seok is also expected to delight fans.

Moreover, Tastefully Yours is helmed by director Park Dan Hee, who previously co-directed the popular school action series Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 and the time-slip fantasy Blue Birthday. The script is penned by Jung Soo Yoon, a writer known for capturing emotional realism in dramas like Hope or Dope and Ending Again.

Advertisement

With its carefully layered storytelling and a focus on the sensory experience of food, Tastefully Yours isn’t just another romantic comedy. It’s a slow-cooked drama about taste in food, people, and in the choices we make when love is on the table.

Are you excited for the release of Tastefully Yours? With food, romance, and fiery chemistry set in Jeonju, this upcoming Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si's K-drama is already heating up the buzz. Will you be tuning in when it premieres on May 12? Yes! Can’t wait to watch it! I’m curious, but not sure yet Not really interested

ALSO READ: Did Go Min Si go on late-night date with Kang Ha Neul? Tastefully Yours cast sparks dating rumors